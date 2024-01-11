Damian Priest is on a roll right now in WWE, backed up by the lethal members of The Judgment Day. A faction that strikes fear into the hearts of their opponents, it looks like nothing could go wrong for the team. That said, Damian Priest, AKA, Mr. Money in the Bank needs to be wary of one of his fellow Judgment Day members.

The member in question is none other than The Demon, Finn Balor. In recent times, Balor and Damian Priest have been thick as thieves. However, there was a time when the two struggled for control over the faction, which all had to do with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Priest won the Money in the Bank ladder match last year, becoming the official Mr. Money in the Bank, although, he now goes by Senor Money in the Bank. Curiously, this is a moniker he received after Balor's good friend, and now Judgement Day member, JD McDonagh handed him a new and improved case.

Following this change in presentation, Balor and Priest shared a moment on the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW, where they put the contract into the new and improved case. But, what if there is more to this than meets the eye? After all, while everything seems preachy right now, The Judgment Day is no stranger to betrayal.

There is a possibility that Balor and McDonagh are colluding against Priest. Balor blames Priest for his loss against Seth Rollins at Summerslam 2023. It's unlikely Balor has forgotten about this, and it wouldn't be surprising if he shows up with a duplicate contract one night, especially if the rumors about R-Truth displacing him in the faction come to fruition.

Nevertheless, this is all just speculation at this point. But, the WWE creative team sure has many directions they can go with The Judgment Day storyline as we head toward WrestleMania 40.

Legend suggests Damian Priest could lose his Money in the Bank contract

The potential of a feud between Damian Priest and Finn Balor aside, there is a lot of concern surrounding the Money in the Bank contract. Despite numerous attempts, Priest has struggled in executing the primary role of Mr. Money in the Bank.

This has led many to speculate that WWE could be planning an insane twist in the light of Priest's repeated failures. Legendary journalist, Bill Apter suggested, on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, that the contract could just expire.

"I mean, I just keep waiting for this to happen on TV already. It's just not going anywhere... Maybe it [the MITB contract] will just expire. They have never done that," said Apter. [18:41 onwards]

In theory, Priest has until the 2024 edition of Money in the Bank to cash in his contract. But, given his abysmal attempts thus far, Apter could be on to something when he says the contract could become null and void.

Do you think Damian Priest will lose out on his opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

