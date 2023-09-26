Why did Damian Priest return for the RAW main event? Exploring major twist

Damian Priest wrestled in the main event of RAW this week. The Archer of Infamy successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Finn Balor against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, fans who watched the show might recall that Priest had a disagreement with Balor and stormed out of The Judgment Day’s locker room.

It is possible that Rhea Ripley could have convinced Damian Priest to return in time for the RAW main event. Mami was tweeting throughout the show, and she might have asked Priest to defend the tag team titles alongside Balor. WWE cameras also caught Dominik Mysterio asking about Priest’s whereabouts during the show.

Speaking of Dominik, the 26-year-old star successfully defended his NXT North American Championship in an incredible match against Dragon Lee. The bout marked Lee’s RAW in-ring debut. The Judgment Day star defeated the Mexican sensation during their first singles meeting on the August 8, 2023, episode of NXT.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Dom Dom will get a new opponent for his title on NXT this Tuesday. He was supposed to defend his championship against Mustafa Ali at the No Mercy Premium Live Event on September 30, but Ali’s abrupt release affected those plans. Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day members were involved in three major segments on RAW tonight.

How did Damian Priest survive Sami Zayn’s Helluva Kick on WWE RAW?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brought the fight to Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the RAW main event. The two teams entered into a brawl before the opening bell, causing WWE announcer Samantha Irvin to escape the ring without completing her introduction of the superstars.

Expand Tweet

Zayn took out Priest with a Helluva Kick during the closing moments of the match, but JD McDonagh knocked him out with the tag team title belt. The interference allowed the Archer of Infamy to pin the former Honorary Uce for the win.

The Judgment Day celebration was interrupted by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as the pair returned to the ring to brawl with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also joined the action as the show went off-air.

What could be next in store for The Judgment Day in WWE? Who will challenge Dominik for his NXT North American Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!