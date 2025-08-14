Why did Dean Ambrose leave WWE in 2019?

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose, now known to the world as Jon Moxley, has been dominating the AEW roster over the past few years. The star joined the Toney Khan-led company right after he made his exit from WWE, and has been in the headlines and winning titles since his debut in the company.

Dean Ambrose was a big part of WWE as well. The star debuted as a part of one of the most iconic groups in wrestling history, The Shield, and made a name for himself as a singles star as well. However, after returning from his injury in 2018, the star started to get involved in storylines that fans didn’t really like. The WWE Universe knew that an incredible talent such as Dean Ambrose was being wasted with such creative decisions.

Before things could get better, news broke online of Ambrose not renewing his contract with the company. This led to The Shield having their final match back in 2019, followed by Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns giving him a proper farewell after RAW went off air.

However, fans have often wondered the real reason behind his exit. Ambrose has commented on his exit from WWE on numerous occasions, citing his storylines and promos being the reason behind his decision to leave the company. The star had stated that after having a very disappointing year back in 2018, he was optimistic about 2019, but things didn’t get a lot better either.

Ambrose also stated that whatever storyline or promo he was a part of, he ended up looking ‘stupid,’ which gave him the idea of making his exit from the company. Dean Ambrose has been seemingly enjoying his time in AEW lately, and only time will tell if he ever exits the Tony Khan-led company.

Will Dean Ambrose ever return to WWE?

WWE has changed a lot over the past few years, and the major difference that has led to the major changes is the switch in the content head. Earlier, when Dean Ambrose was still part of the company, it was Vince McMahon who looked over the creative decisions, and according to reports online, Ambrose was not the only one who was frustrated with his booking.

However, with Triple H now in charge, the perception has changed from before, and the legend has never seemingly disrespected top stars by giving them poor storylines or promos. In addition, The Game has been responsible for some of the most incredible storylines and matches over the past few months, which have seen the company’s success soar.

If Dean Ambrose ever decides to quit AEW, Triple H will surely try his best to get him back to WWE. The Game has worked with Ambrose in the ring before and knows how good he is. A potential talk between both men could lead to another surprising switch from AEW to WWE and could perhaps lead to a potential Shield reunion sometime in the future.

Fans will have to wait and see if Ambrose ever plans to return to the Stamford-based company again.

