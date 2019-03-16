Why Dean Ambrose should leave WWE

Anthony FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 82 // 16 Mar 2019, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambrose's revived presentation and persona in August 2018 started strong, but quickly declined in quality following his poorly plotted heel-turn in October.

Following a brutal beatdown at the hands of Drew McIntyre in the conclusion of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it's likely Dean Ambrose (born John Good, aka John Moxley on the independents) will be prematurely parting ways with WWE. This might come as a shock for many longtime viewers, but leaving WWE would be greatly beneficial for a myriad of reasons.

The decisive loss coupled with no build or established storyline leading up to Wrestlemania (now less than a month away), it appears Ambrose's time with the company has come to a quiet close. Since his recent lacklustre feud with Seth Rollins, Ambrose has been an afterthought in terms of his on-screen presentation.

Rumors and speculation ran rampant last month when news broke that Ambrose wouldn't be renewing his contract with the company. Ambrose's misguided creative direction (following a dramatic, but misguided heel turn in October) along with increasing health risks due to years of wear and tear on his body due to the rigors of professional wrestling, it's suspected Ambrose wants to walk away from the wrestling business entirely. Ambrose began his professional wrestling career in 2004, accruing a reputation as a must-see character and hardcore wrestling standout- finally making his way to WWE's developmental territory in 2011 (FCW, now the well-established NXT brand).

If the man decides to lace up his pair of boots again, it's likely he'll join the fledgling AEW (All Elite Wrestling founded by WWE alumni Cody Rhodes)- where he'd have a greater share of creative freedom and a top spot in the promotion. AEW are eager to sign established talent, especially one like Ambrose who was frequently given a spotlight on WWE television and proved to be an enduring fan favorite. Ambrose has been prominently featured ever since the fateful the night The Shield debuted at Survivor Series 2012.

While perpetually playing second fiddle to his Shield counterparts (John Cena's heir apparent Roman Reigns, and the highly decorated Seth Rollins) since the group's initial split in the Spring of 2014, Ambrose achieved a relatively successful run in the organization.

Against all odds, Ambrose captured the WWE championship at Money in the Bank 2016- and soon after was the number one draft pick of the modern era brand split, leading the charge on the rejuvenated Smackdown Live. Ambrose has always shown signs of being a top-tier talent but was consistently mired in WWE's poor creative decision making and inconsistent booking. Ambrose should welcome leaving WWE as it would offer him the opportunity to refresh and effectively reinvent himself in another promotion.

Advertisement