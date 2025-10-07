Why Did Rhea Ripley Miss WWE RAW Last Night? Real Reason Revealed

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 07, 2025 10:48 GMT
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley [Image Source: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley is set to compete in a blockbuster tag team match at Crown Jewel this weekend in Perth, Australia. She will team up with IYO SKY to battle The Kabuki Warriors, as this rivalry has reached a new height. However, Ripley was nowhere to be seen on RAW last night, despite it being the final RAW before the premium live event.

The Eradicator was in her home country of Australia during Monday Night RAW. She was busy, participating in media obligations and promotional activities ahead of Crown Jewel. With the spectacle unfolding in her native land, WWE has tapped Rhea Ripley as a key ambassador, leveraging her dynamic presence to fuel the excitement and make media appearances.

This prevented her from appearing on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, which was held in Dallas, Texas. However, her storyline didn't take a halt in her absence. Although Ripley was nowhere, IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors seized the spotlight, fueling the excitement for their highly anticipated match at the upcoming premium live event.

Rhea Ripley is a prominent figure in WWE's women's division and a major draw for international audiences. Hence, this makes her a marketable asset for the company's international outreach, especially in regions like Australia, where she has a built-in base. The Eradicator is expected to remain busy in promotional activities the whole weekend.

How did Rhea Ripley mock her Crown Jewel opponents amid her absence?

The feuds and storylines brewing on Monday Night RAW saw the final build before Crown Jewel last night, as it was the go-home edition for the red brand. Even though Rhea Ripley couldn't attend the show, she still played a key role in keeping the feud alive with her social media activity on X.

This week on RAW, there was a heated backstage segment where Asuka slapped Kairi Sane when the latter was reluctant to fight IYO SKY. She then awkwardly attempted to console her partner with a hug, underscoring the strained sisterhood that's been a core theme of their heel turn on IYO SKY.

Well, Ripley didn't hesitate to take shots at her opponent. The former Women's World Champion retweeted the video on X with a sarcastic caption, "family." She seemingly wanted to underscore how Asuka has been manipulating her own tag team partner in the name of family.

The Eradicator retweeted another video of The Kabuki Warriors attacking IYO SKY with a warning to her rivals. She wrote, "Saturday, you pay," indicating that revenge is incoming for Asuka and Kairi Sane. Rhea Ripley's comments added another layer to this ongoing storyline ahead of Crown Jewel.




