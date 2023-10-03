Why did DIY reunite on WWE RAW? 4 possible reasons

WWE RAW was a big show. Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley made their returns minutes into the program. Meanwhile, the main event featured a fantastic bout between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa.

The Blackheart and The Ring General had a high-quality fight, but Gunther ultimately won the match and retained his title. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, fresh off of a big win over the Alpha Academy earlier in the night, beat down Tommaso.

Much to everybody's surprise, Johnny Gargano then made his television return. He fought off the Imperium underlings, and the fans loudly chanted "DIY," celebrating the tag team reuniting. The WWE Universe at home seemed equally excited based on social media reactions.

While DIY reuniting is excellent news, some may wonder why Ciampa and Gargano have been paired up again. This article will look at a handful of possible explanations for the creative decision.

#4. They may have reunited on RAW to move up the card

Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are both incredible talents. The Blackheart had a great run on NXT, where he captured both tag team gold and the coveted NXT Championship on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano is arguably the MVP of WWE NXT. Not only did he headline numerous TakeOver specials, but he also held every title on the brand. Despite their success, however, they have yet to win gold on the main roster.

Johnny and Tommaso had some unfortunate luck with injuries, but now that they are back, WWE may want to push both stars up the card. To truly give them momentum, however, it may be wise to move them up via the tag team scene first, just like on NXT earlier.

#3. DIY helps the company's tag team division

WWE has a very solid group of tag teams on the main roster. RAW, for example, has The Judgment Day, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, The Viking Raiders, The New Day, and Alpha Academy, among others. Meanwhile, SmackDown has The Brawling Brutes, The Good Brothers, the LWO, and Pretty Deadly.

Despite having a well-stacked division, several groups are out of commission or hampered by injuries. Others have the WWE stars chasing singles success at the moment. Plus, many of the remaining teams have battled each other many times.

DIY reuniting offers something fresh. They are yet to have a proper run as a tag team on the main roster. If they ever did compete against any of the teams on the roster, it wouldn't have been for years. Johnny and Tommaso offer something brand new and could help boost the division considerably.

#2. Triple H is likely a fan of both men

Triple H on RAW

As noted, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were key players on the WWE NXT brand. While fans today know NXT as the brand run by Shawn Michaels, it was once Triple H's brainchild instead.

The Game re-branded NXT from a competition show to a developmental territory. Over time, it developed into a third brand. Numerous stars were signed to WWE by Triple H, with both Johnny and Tommaso being notable examples. He later pushed them heavily.

In fact, Johnny was one of Triple H's first re-hires when he took over the company's creative direction last summer. Given how much the former world champion clearly likes both men, reuniting and pushing the pair probably seems like a no-brainer.

#1. The Unified WWE Tag Team Titles may be split soon

The Judgment Day claims to run WWE. Given that Finn Balor and Damian Priest hold all of the men's main roster tag team gold, the stable may be accurate with that claim.

Balor and Priest have the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The two sets of tag team titles were unified by The Usos over a year ago. While the twins eventually dropped the gold to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the belts are yet to be split back up.

Despite that, there has been constant speculation that the belts could become exclusive to each show and even re-branded, just like the two main roster women's titles.

If the belts become exclusive to each brand, WWE must start pushing and developing more teams to have two quality tag divisions. Re-forming DIY dramatically helps the RAW tag team scene, as they could carry the brand.

