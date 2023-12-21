Why does Dominik Mysterio not wear a mask in WWE? The Judgment Day member details reason for decision

Even before Dominik Mysterio could make his WWE debut, fans had an idea that he would be successful in the Stamford-based promotion. After all, Dominik is the son of Rey Mysterio and comes from a lineage that has produced great professional wrestlers throughout time.

Dominik did achieve success in the company, but unlike his father, he does not wear the traditional lucha libre mask. Even though many people are now used to seeing him the way he is, there are still questions about why the 26-year-old chose not to wear a mask.

In a recent interview, Dominik Mysterio cited the reason behind it. He mentioned that while he wanted to wear a mask, his WWE debut and match against Seth Rollins came too fast. Staying true to his heel character, he also added that he might be too good-looking to wear a mask. Dominik said:

"Originally, I wanted to wear a mask. I wanted to do the whole Lucha traditional thing. But it all came so fast, especially with my debut match with Seth Rollins. And plus, I'm way too good-looking."

Like his debut match, Dominik Mysterio has quickly risen to success in WWE as well. Since joining The Judgment Day, the former NXT North American Champion has experienced tremendous success. It will be interesting to see what kind of heights Dominik rises to in the future.

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his title loss at NXT Deadline

At NXT Deadline, Dominik Mysterio shockingly lost the NXT North American Championship to last-minute replacement Dragon Lee. While Dominik did have his moments in the match, it was Lee who managed to pull off a win and become the new champion.

In a recent interview, The Judgment Day member spoke about his loss to the luchador. He mentioned that no one was present to support him during the match. However, he seemed to be okay with it and added that he was the greatest North American Champion NXT had. Dominik said:

"Unfortunately, I lost my title a couple of days ago. No one was there to support me, but it's okay. You know what, there's a time and place. But yeah, I was, still am the greatest North American Champion that NXT has ever had. But yeah, I lost my title a couple of days ago." [From 16:00 - 16:25]

Given that Dominik Mysterio does not hold the NXT North American Championship anymore, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him. Fans will be keen to see him receive a singles title run on the main roster at some point.