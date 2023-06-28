Why hasn't Drew McIntyre been in WWE? Status explored after sighting in Manchester

Drew McIntyre has not appeared on WWE TV for ages. The former WWE Champion was last seen fighting for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. It is believed that McIntyre had taken time off to nurse multiple injuries.

Another potential reason for The Scottish Warrior's absence could be his upcoming contract situation. The former WWE Champion's contract is reaching its expiry very soon. However, both parties allegedly didn't reach a middle ground. Reportedly, creative and financial demands are a few issues both parties cannot reach common ground over.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

WWE star Drew McIntyre surprised Team USA at the @SpecialOlympics World Games, and the team's reaction is priceless(via @WWE WWE star Drew McIntyre surprised Team USA at the @SpecialOlympics World Games, and the team's reaction is priceless ❤️(via @WWE)https://t.co/37ttQr4GVN

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is taking place at the O2 arena in London this year. Being a boy born close to England, the McIntyre return buzz is huge. Especially after the former WWE Champion attended a few events on behalf of the WWE. Unfortunately, according to PWInsider Elite via Cultaholic, "nothing is set in stone" for Drew to return anytime soon.

Former WWE creative personality wants Drew McIntyre to join The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre has been at war against the Bloodline multiple times but, unfortunately, always ended on the losing side. In the last few weeks, Roman Reigns' faction has started crumbling, and he has no one left by his side apart from Solo Sikoa and The Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer and creative team member Vince Russo wants the Scottish Warrior to join Roman Reigns.

"I would let him befriend Roman Reigns because the story is, you know, it started with Sami, and now he's got the problem with The Usos, and it's kind of turning into a situation of the world against Roman Reigns. How about Drew McIntyre backed him and basically said, 'He's done nothing but made everybody a round of money and they are still ungrateful.'" [12:10 - 12:43]

If the above-mentioned idea does become a reality, the WWE roster is in for major repercussions. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are two of the biggest superstars in the company. This team could be this decade's Two-Man Power Trip or Mega Powers.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes