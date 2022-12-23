Why did Dwayne Johnson gift Rob Gronkowski underwear?

Dwayne Johnson has formed several friendships across different industries because of his various roles in the business. One of his most famous friends is none other than NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk is just one of the many athletes who have performed in WWE in the past. However, one of his interactions with The Rock did not come from the ring but from a promotional video for a movie and to celebrate a win in 2017.

In 2017, the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, and the two men celebrated in an entertaining way. In a Baywatch promotional video, Dwayne Johnson gifted Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski a pair of underwear.

The latter thought it was from former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson as some congratulatory gift. The NFL star wore the clothing over his face with delight until it was revealed that it was Zac Efron's.

Rob tossed it away with disgust, but the negative reaction didn't last long as the stars celebrated the win of The Patriots. Check out the clip below:

Rob Gronkowski wants to share the wrestling ring with Dwayne Johnson in the future

Although the two men have affiliations with WWE, they never met each other in the promotion. Still, it looks like that might be possible in the future.

In the past, Rob Gronkowski has expressed his desire to face Dwayne Johnson if the former wrestled in the ring. Still, he also entertained the thought of having the Black Adam actor as his tag team partner.

"There would definitely be a tag team match. No doubt about that. I just love that tag team aspect of everything. You know, it's my first time, so I really wouldn't want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match. I'll be able to get help. You know, grow into that role of maybe going doing a one-on-one match after a couple of tag teams. My tag team partner can help me out with those moves and all that good stuff. But who would it be (against)? I'm getting put on the spot. It'd be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and either face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner."

Both men are no strangers to each other, so a face-off between them in the future might not be far off and won't be a foreign feeling for the NFL star.

