Rob Gronkowski names the WWE legend he wishes to take on for a fight

Rob Gronkowski is most famous for being, arguably, the most physically imposing tight end in NFL history. But Gronkowski is a multi-talented athlete who has taken his physical strengths to professional wrestling on some occasions. When Gronkowski retired in 2019, there were rumors that he would begin a WWE career.

With Gronkowski's future undecided, the tight end's mind has endless possibilities surrounding the question of 'what's next'.

He told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he would like to fight Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson inside the squared circle, if he becomes a wrestler. Gronkowski also said that having Johnson as a tag team partner would be great too.

"There would definitely be a tag team match. No doubt about that. I just love that tag team aspect of everything. You know, it's my first time, so I really wouldn't want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match. I'll be able to get help. You know, grow into that role of maybe going doing a one-on-one match after a couple of tag teams. My tag team partner can help me out with those moves and all that good stuff. But who would it be (against)? I'm getting put on the spot. It'd be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and either face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner."

Rob Gronkowski also brought up wrestling legends of old he'd love to face (or not face in some instances) apart from The Rock.

The celebrated pro-footballer also admitted that he didn't want to fight giants of the wrestling world like the Big Show or The Undertaker, as they're taller than his 6' 6" frame.

"I love the old school guys. I wouldn't want to go for someone like the Big Show or The Undertaker. They're just too massive, man. They're 6-11. I don't like when I go against guys bigger than me. I like be the biggest guy."

Gronkowski is no stranger to WWE. He has made appearances in WWE's version of the Super Bowl - WrestleMania - and is even a former 24/7 champion.

Regardless of his retirement timeline, he could have a lucrative job waiting in the wings in Vince McMahon's empire, if he wishes.

What's next for Rob Gronkowski?

Rob Gronkowski's future is uncertain at this point in the NFL offseason. Earlier in the offseason, after Tom Brady retired, speculation was that the four-time Super Bowl champion might team up with Josh Allen or Joe Burrow.

However, Gronkowski said he'd only return for the 2022 season to play for Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The question for Gronkowski is whether or not the soon-to-be 33-year-old wants to go through the physical toll a 17-game regular season takes on a player.

Gronkowski may not make his decision until training camp begins. It's also possible that we will have to wait longer for his answer. If he returns, the Buccaneers will be a team to be reckoned with in 2022.

