"I think she wants me to go back" - Rob Gronkowski admits girlfriend would like to see him return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek confessed that she’d love to see him back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. In a recent interview with People magazine, the tight end said she’d want him to play this upcoming season with the Buccaneers.

He said the following to the magazine:

"I think she wants me to go back. She supports me for sure."

The 32-year-old was interviewed by People while at the run-throughs for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which he co-hosted. Gronkowski asserted that he knows one thing that is absolutely certain.

"There's one thing, if I do play football, though, it would definitely be with the Bucs. Just the teammates there that I'm so familiar with and the organization is just A+. I've been in that decision mind for the last couple of months, since the end of the season."

Kostek feels the same way as she’s also connected with her new football family in Florida. The four-time Pro Bowl player said that Kostek loves the Buccaneers along with the players’ wives and girlfriends.

"She just loves that team. Loves the other wives and girlfriends on the team, too. It's a great combo over there for sure."

The future of the tight end has been conjectured ever since quarterback Tom Brady declared he was un-retiring, just 40 days after declaring that he is hanging up his boots.

Both players were teammates for nine seasons with the New England Patriots. After 20 seasons with New England, the three-time league MVP left the Patriots and went to Tampa Bay.

The tight end eventually came out of his own retirement and followed him there in 2020.

Rob Gronkowski with the Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski scoring a TD in Super Bowl LV

In his first season with Tampa Bay, the four-time Super Bowl winner had 45 receptions, 623 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second in touchdowns in the 2020 season.

The following season, he had 55 receptions, 802 yards receiving, and six touchdowns. That season, he was second on the team in terms of touchdown receptions and third in receiving yards.

We’ll see if the 2014 AP Comeback Player of the Year returns for a third season with Tampa Bay.

