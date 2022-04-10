Rob Gronkowski would “definitely” play for Buccaneers in 2022 if he chooses to return to NFL: Report 

According to Lanae Brody, if Rob Gronkowski comes back in 2022, it would definitely be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski became a free agent after the 2021-2022 season, and he is still undecided about returning for one more season or retiring.

B/R's Gridiron took to Twitter to post Brody's comment:

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Gronk said if he decides to come back in 2022, “it would definitely be with the Bucs,” per Lanae Brody Gronk said if he decides to come back in 2022, “it would definitely be with the Bucs,” per Lanae Brody https://t.co/5c2kMywrVU

Following the 2021-2022 season with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, Gronkowski said if he was forced to choose to retire right now or play again, he would choose to retire.

Gronkowski told TMZ sports:

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now. It's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing.'"

Gronkowski also added that whether Tom Brady returns would also factor into his decision. He stated:

"It will factor into the situation. He's gotta do what he's gotta do for himself and his family, no doubt about that. But then for myself, I've gotta do what I've gotta do what's best for myself. See where I'm feeling and all that type of stuff. So then, once I make that personal decision, we'll see what his decision is, and we'll take it from there."

Gronkowski has had two productive seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 100 receptions, 1,425 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in 28 regular-season games.

Last season, he recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards last season and 6 touchdowns.

Tom Brady liked the tweet of Rob Gronkowski potentially returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Las Vegas Raiders

Last night, Tom Brady liked @brgridiron's tweet about Gronkowski possibly returning to the Bucs next season.

It seems as if Brady is happy about the possibility of his buddy Gronkowski returning next season. The two have won three Super Bowls together in New England and one in Tampa Bay. If Gronkowski decides to retire, the Bucs will have big shoes to fill at the TE position.

