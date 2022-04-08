Rob Gronkowski confesses his million-dollar catch should have been flagged for false start

Rob Gronkowski earned an extra $1 million dollars last season after reaching a few milestones with the help of Tom Brady.

The one-year deal Gronk signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason included $500,000 incentives each for reaching 55 catches and 750 yards. Gronk recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards last season, reaching both milestones to help him earn $1 million in incentives.

Gronkowski talked about the play with Jimmy Kimmel and opened up that there should have been a flag called for a false start on the play.

Gronk said:

"And actually, I'm not gonna lie. I actually false-started on the play. So if you rewatch it, if you go forward a little bit. I forgot the name of that term, but it's a false start. And I actually, I was so excited for the catch. I was like, come on. I was like, come on time. And I accidentally move forward. But I think we were just winning by so much at the time. Yeah, the referee was like, Alright, we got to keep the clock."

Gronk finished with seven catches for 85 yards in the Bucs' season finale against the Panthers in their 41-17 blowout victory. Brady even stayed later in the game than he should have, considering it was a week before the playoffs, but he wanted to make sure that his buddy Gronk got his bonus.

With the additional $1 million bonus, Gronk has earned more than $70 million in his career, per Spotrac.

Rob Gronkowski said the Patriots would have probably pulled him before he hit the bonus number

Last night, Rob Gronkowski was a guest on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. He talked about how the Bucs helped him out by making sure he met that milestone. Gronk, also, took a shot at his former team, the Patriots, by saying they probably would have pulled him out before hitting the bonus.

Gronk said:

"Yes. I've seen that before actually, not with the Patriots. So I mean, they'll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there. I shouldn't have said that. You're welcome."

Gronk also added that the Bucs are down to help their players collect all of their money.

Gronk added:

“With the Bucs, I mean, they’re down for the players to collect all of their money that they possibly can, which is great.”

Gronkowski had two productive seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 100 receptions, 1,425 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in 28 regular-season games. The question now looms, will he be back for a third season with the Bucs?

