Why is Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam reportedly banned in China?

Dwayne Johnson's latest film Black Adam has reached amazing success ever since its release. The DC movie has garnered more than $300 million worldwide as of today ever since its showing last month. Although most of the world has already enjoyed the newest film of the WWE Superstar, it looks like that won't be the case for China.

Besides The Rock, stars like Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and more. One of the main cast members of the movie was Pierce Brosnan, who took on the role of Doctor Fate. However, his presence in the movie might have hindered its release to the aforementioned country.

It was recently reported that Black Adam won't be showing in China anytime soon after a forum was posted on BoxOfficeTheory.com. A user named Isaac Newton has also successfully predicted in the past that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage won't be shown in China either.

Dwayne Johnson's film was reportedly banned because of Brosnan's comments in support of the Dalai Lama, who is not a popular figure in China due to the difference in their beliefs. Still, no announcements have been made if the recent DC Film is truly banned from the country.

Other popular movies that have been banned from China are Top Gun: Maverick, Lightyear, The Batman, and even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Dwayne Johnson fought for the release of Black Adam

The news about Black Adam receiving its own movie started more than a decade ago. The film was finally released in October of this year due to Dwayne Johnson's persistence.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock spoke about his experience after seeing himself in a Black Adam suit after fighting for the making of the movie for 15 years.

"I had a moment before I walked out of my trailer, I just took a look in the mirror, it was a very humbling moment. Because, I fought so hard for this movie, to get this movie made and keep it on track. 15 long years and here we are."

Although the film won't possibly appear in China, the success of the recent DC movie and Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of the character will still be remembered by the rest of the world.

