Why did Dwayne Johnson say he will "never forget" after Jerry Jarrett's death? Real reason revealed

The unfortunate news of Jerry Jarrett's death hit the wrestling world this week, and one person who was greatly impacted was Dwayne Johnson. The Hollywood actor shared how he will never forget the wrestling legend for all the things he did for his family.

Jerry Jarrett was a notable wrestling promoter, mainly in the Memphis-Tennessee area. He was the founder of the Continental Wrestling Association and even co-founded NWA: TNA alongside his son and legendary wrestler Jeff Jarrett. However, Jerry's contributions extend beyond the sport.

Dwayne Johnson posted a video on his Instagram and talked about the Jarrett family. The actor spoke about Jerry's vital role in the Memphis wrestling area. The Black Adam actor later talked about more personal topics.

He mentioned how Jerry helped Dwayne Johnson's father by giving him a job that helped them financially. The Rock went on to describe how he will never forget when Jerry also gave him a job when Johnson was just coming up in wrestling and only had seven bucks.

"You were good to my dad when he was having a hard time catching a break. I’ll never forget it. You were also good to me when I had $7 bucks in my pocket. I’ll never forget it. Thank you for taking care of my family. Stay strong Jeff. I understand the pain brother. “Son’s of wrestlers” What a life. What an impact he had. What a business he loved." Dwayne Johnson captioned.

Dwayne Johnson wasn't the only wrestler Jerry Jarrett helped

As a promoter, most of Jarrett's time was spent backstage. Although most fans may not see him often, he was able to help and handle a number of legendary and successful wrestlers.

After the news of Jerry Jarrett's death, the likes of Adam Pearce, Honky Tonk Man, Matt Hardy, X-Pac, and more paid tribute to the late wrestling legend.

Another notable wrestler who paid tribute was Nick Aldis. The former NWA Champion revealed that their interaction during their latest meet-up was one of his most cherished memories.

"I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP."

Dwayne Johnson and Nick Aldis are just some of the few names Jerry Jarrett helped elevate. His memory and contributions to the sport will surely never be forgotten.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to the Jarrett family during this difficult time.

