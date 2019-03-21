Why Finn Balor's career is in jeopardy if he doesn't bring back the Demon

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 195 // 21 Mar 2019, 10:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Should Finn Balor become The Demon King once again?

While Finn Balor still holds the moniker of the extraordinary man that can do extraordinary things, he hasn't accomplished a lot of monumental feats lately. In fact, the former Universal Champion has been relegated to the mid-card for much of his main roster career and is 0-2 in attempts to reclaim the big red belt.

Beyond that, he only won the Intercontinental title after pinning Lio Rush in a Triple Threat match at Elimination Chamber and lost in dominating fashion to Bobby Lashley only a short time later. If nothing else, WWE has not only proven that Balor is essentially an afterthought to them, but have also stripped away everything that made him special at the same time.

Think about it! When is the last time that Balor donned the red and black face paint and reminded the WWE Universe why he deserves to be feared? Beyond that, when is the last time that the company actually focused on Balor's character outside of the ring and tried to flesh him out a bit?

Of course, this isn't to say that he has to be the Demon King to be popular, but it would definitely help re-establish his character and give fans a reason to care again. It would also create a sense of NXT nostalgia that WWE seems to love to capitalize on in every other case, but doesn't do the same with Balor.

Keep in mind that this is the same Demon King character that had the WWE Universe on its feet chanting "this is awesome" the first time it debuted on Raw to confront Seth Rollins; the same Demon person that fans keep clamoring for and continuously lose their minds whenever the character is used in a meaningful way.

Sure, Balor himself has come out and said that he doesn't want to overuse the Demon character and that it should only be brought out for a special occasion, but what more special of an occasion than WrestleMania 35? Even if Balor and WWE isn't willing to do the Demon King persona long term, they could at least commit to it for one night to reinvigorate the character!

At least that way, Finn Balor can finally have the WrestleMania moment he should have had years ago, win The Intercontinental title from Bobby Lashley and hopefully prove to The WWE that he deserves to win the big red belt again. In the end, its a start towards something better for the former NXT champion and contributes to the anything can happen kind of feel that Mania should always entail.

Advertisement