Why does former WWE star want to fight Blue Kane? Remembering how Original Kane embarrassed him 11 years ago

Matt Cardona recently took notice of pro-wrestling's latest viral sensation, Blue Kane- a larger-than-life performer on the independent scene who claims to be stronger than WWE's iconic Big Red Machine.

Cardona challenged The Big Blue Machine to a wrestling match, and Blue Kane responded with a warning and hilarious message that rekindled some painful memories for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Hardcore wrestling fans will recall the original Kane in WWE throwing a wheelchair-bound Zack Ryder off the stage in February 2012. Blue Kane shared a picture from the segment and photoshopped himself in the original Kane's place.

The Hall of Famer, now Mayor of Knox County, targeted the former Zack Ryder during his rivalry with John Cena. Ironically, Cardona had an exciting confrontation with The Champ, an on-screen friend, before The Big Red Machine drove him off stage.

The Leader of Cenation was caught kissing Eve, Ryder's on-screen romantic interest, backstage. A distraught and frustrated Zack Ryder then limped to the ring to confront Cena. After The Champ blocked a slap, Matt Cardona retreated backstage.

However, as soon as Ryder sat in his wheelchair, Kane wheeled him off the stage, much to the gasps of everyone in the crowd.

Unfortunately, this marked the beginning of Ryder's downfall, who soon fell down the pecking order and became another guy on the main roster.

Matt Cardona recently laid out his conditions for a WWE return

Despite possessing tremendous skill and undeniable passion, Matt Cardona was released from WWE in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts, ending his 15-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion.

The former IC Champion found solace in the independent circuit, but the fan base wants Zack Ryder back in the top wrestling promotion in America.

Seemingly open to the suggestion, Cardona laid out his conditions for another run with WWE. He claimed he would return if the "two Cs were right." Ryder was referring to cash and the creative.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, made her return earlier this year to the Stamford-based promotion. Hopefully, if things work out for him, considering that Triple H is in charge of the creative now, Matt may also join the roster.

