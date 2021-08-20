Why Goldberg should not defeat Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Bill Goldberg is back in WWE! And come this weekend, Bobby Lashley is NEXT.

The throwdown and showdown over the WWE Championship title will happen this Saturday at SummerSlam, and it's one of the highlights of a fairly stacked card of a pro-wrestling weekend.

Goldberg, 54, still appears to be in great shape. He's weighing in at around 280 pounds of ripped muscle and doesn't look much different than his previous incarnations. Though he isn't quite as explosive as he was in the 90's, he's still ageless in many ways.

Goldberg's WWE returns have usually been successes

Since his legendary return to face-off against Brock Lesnar in 2016, Goldberg has picked his spot in terms of his WWE appearances. He has shown up in high profile spots with nice paydays to go along. There's nothing wrong with that. It's the nature of the beast.

Goldberg has had multiple title runs during times when most people would have thought his WWE career had gone the way of the dinosaur: totally extinct. But the former WCW phenomenon has carved out a Hall of Fame career in foreign territory.

By all rights, Goldberg - the mythical figure that he is - should be afforded the honor of being thrust into a big angle whenever he pops up.

But Goldberg should NOT win the WWE title

Despite all the appeal and nostalgia, Goldberg does not represent the idea that WWE is moving forward. And while Bobby Lashley is already in his 40's, he at least represents the idea that the promotion is turning the page. They are willing to hand the torch to a talent who hasn't had the opportunity to carry it before.

Lashley has done a more than admirable job as WWE Champion. With The Hurt Business behind him, he has filled the role of heel titleholder very well.

Giving Goldberg a title win over Lashley would kill the momentum The All Mighty has built, and there's no need. In fact, the opposite is the best outcome. Lashley should defeat Goldberg clean, defending his title and cementing his place as the dominant figure on WWE RAW.

Lashley has finally hit his stride as the WWE World Champion. He should stay there for the time being.

