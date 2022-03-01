Tammy Sytch, better known to WWE fans as Sunny, made her name during the '90s. Especially in the Attitude Era, She became one of the most popular and on-screen personalities.

The valet - who competed inside the ring only once at WrestleMania 25 - managed tag teams such as The Godwinns, The Bodydonnas, The Smoking Gunns, and Legion of Doom.

Sunny led The Bodydonnas, The Godwinns, and The Smoking Gunns to tag team gold while she managed them at ringside. The two-time Slammy Award winner has also been a valet, leading Faarooq in his quest for the Intercontinental Championship.

On the internet during the Attitude Era, Sunny became AOL's most downloaded woman of the year in 1996. At the time, online web surfing continued to grow, but it was undoubtedly a massive feat for the WWE Superstar.

Despite her success, she was released by WWE in 1998. Nonetheless, she returned a few years later during the 15th Anniversary of RAW in 2007. Tammy also appeared at WrestleMania 25 to compete in the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal.

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 to honor her legacy within the company. The entire women's roster inducted her on a special night in Atlanta, Georgia, many of whom looked up to the legendary figure.

After leaving World Wrestling Entertainment in 1998, Sytch signed with Paul Heyman's ECW and then WCW before winding down her wrestling appearances. The New Jersey-born star also appeared in the adult entertainment industry.

It has been well documented that Sunny battled her personal demons during her initial stint with WWE. She recently spent time in jail and continues to find herself in trouble with law enforcement.

So why did Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch leave WWE?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated in 2005 that her refusal to enter a rehabilitation center led to her premature termination from WWE in 1998. It was said that she was addicted to painkillers.

Sunny also failed to turn up to scheduled events and had questionable excuses. At one point, she claimed that she had miscarried a child but could not provide proof.

Tammy Sytch was reportedly arrested again in New Jersey

According to Wrestling news.co, Tammy Sytch was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey, on February 24.

The charge sheet stated that Sunny had been arrested while driving on the road. She was charged with eleven items, including operating under the influence of liquor or drugs, driving after DL/registration suspended/revoked, and careless driving.

Her court date has been set for March 10. Sytch was also arrested earlier this year for allegedly making terroristic threats and unlawfully possessing a weapon that could cause harm.

We all sincerely hope Sunny finds the help she needs to get healthy and find peace in her life.

