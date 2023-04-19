Create

"Why is this so hot" - WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's wild backstage video after RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 19, 2023 14:25 IST
Liv Morgan lost her mind during a backstage interview after RAW
Liv Morgan has been acting strangely lately.

The wrestling world has reacted to Liv Morgan's recent backstage video of her pouring water on herself following Monday Night RAW this week.

During the show, the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champion duo of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were confronted by their next challengers, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Green decided to throw a drink at Morgan, who was sitting at ringside.

In reaction, Morgan went completely unhinged during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. She proceeded to pour water on herself, to which the WWE Universe has now reacted.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Why is this so hot twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
This was hot! twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
OKAAY LIV RELAX twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
Oh they losing it twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
Can they bootstrap her to superstardom already she’s serving twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
Oh mother is mad mad. I’m here for it. Hunter. Keep her like this PLEASE twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
oh they got that girl HEATED! twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
So much happened in 8 seconds and I love every second of it, this is gold. twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
It never left. She's just very good at keeping it under wraps twitter.com/meloismone/sta…
@meloismone Oh she losing it
@meloismone I need Liv heel back😫
@meloismone I love her!
@meloismone This is the crazy Liv Morgan I need.

Liv Morgan commented on Chelsea Green throwing water at her on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were victorious over 'Michin' Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a tag team contest.

Post-match, Green threw a drink at Morgan as the challengers confronted the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Taking to Twitter, Morgan responded to Green's actions.

"The fact that my hand is still raised..Y’all can’t tell me nothing"
Give us your most creative answers! ⬇#WWE #Raquel #LivMorgan https://t.co/VYEG2D9C26

Morgan and Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Stratus stepped in for an injured Lita, who initially won the titles alongside The Man.

In the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, the champion duo will defend their titles against Green and Deville. Since returning to WWE, Green has established her place as a popular heel in the company.

A victory for the challengers will mark their first title win in WWE. Deville, who has been a part of the Stamford-based company since 2015, is surprisingly yet to win a championship.

Are you excited about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's upcoming title defense on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...