"Why is this so hot" - WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's wild backstage video after RAW

The wrestling world has reacted to Liv Morgan's recent backstage video of her pouring water on herself following Monday Night RAW this week.

During the show, the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champion duo of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were confronted by their next challengers, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Green decided to throw a drink at Morgan, who was sitting at ringside.

In reaction, Morgan went completely unhinged during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. She proceeded to pour water on herself, to which the WWE Universe has now reacted.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Liv Morgan commented on Chelsea Green throwing water at her on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were victorious over 'Michin' Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a tag team contest.

Post-match, Green threw a drink at Morgan as the challengers confronted the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Taking to Twitter, Morgan responded to Green's actions.

"The fact that my hand is still raised..Y’all can’t tell me nothing"

Morgan and Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Stratus stepped in for an injured Lita, who initially won the titles alongside The Man.

In the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, the champion duo will defend their titles against Green and Deville. Since returning to WWE, Green has established her place as a popular heel in the company.

A victory for the challengers will mark their first title win in WWE. Deville, who has been a part of the Stamford-based company since 2015, is surprisingly yet to win a championship.

Are you excited about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's upcoming title defense on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes