Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment history. There is perhaps no one bigger or more dominant today than Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, who hasn't been pinned in over three years.

Reigns vs. Hogan is a massive cross-generational dream match and would definitely be on everyone's wishlist if the 69-year-old legend comes out of retirement. During their respective primes, both needed allies. The Head of the Table turned to his family to form The Bloodline, whereas the legend formed "The Mega Powers" with Randy Savage.

The Immortal One was recently featured on RAW is XXX, where he opened the show and rallied the crowd alongside "The Mouth of The South" Jimmy Hart. However, Hulk Hogan's promo was botched as the mic stopped working halfway through.

In addition to his on-screen appearance, Hogan also had an eventful evening backstage. As revealed on The Olympic Gold Medalist's podcast, The Hulkster revealed to Kurt Angle that he had recently undergone repetitive back surgeries. Owing to the operation, the Hall of Famer can no longer feel his legs and uses a cane to walk around.

Angle wasn't the only legend he interacted with backstage on the 30th anniversary of RAW. Hogan also exchanged words with The Wise Man of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, where he made his intentions clear of wanting to join the most dominant faction in recent memory.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan told Paul Heyman that he wanted to be the new Honorary Uce

In a special clip posted on WWE's official TikTok account, Hulk Hogan was jokingly seen requesting a jovial Paul Heyman to join The Bloodline, seemingly as The Honorary Uce. The Immortal One's exact words were:

"Wise man! I'm tired of this Hulkamania crap. I wanna be Uced up! Then. Now. Forever. The future. I need some Uce. Some Uce juice."

The Head of The Table hasn't acknowledged the Hall of Famer's request, and this was nothing more than just a couple of legends sharing a casual laugh backstage. It's nice to see Hogan still keep in touch with ongoing storylines, indicating that he hasn't completely distanced himself from professional wrestling.

Following the concerning updates on the Hulkster's health, the fans are praying that he remains in good health. Whether he appears on television or not, the Hulkamaniacs will always revere their hero, who has been a pivotal figure in sports entertainment.

