Why is Bray Wyatt not wrestling?

Bray Wyatt is one of the most intriguing WWE superstars of the modern era. Whether terrifying or mysterious, Bray Wyatt always managed to captivate the WWE Universe.

Wyatt's last match was at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, losing to Randy Orton, as The Fiend. Wyatt's ally at the time, Alexa Bliss, assisted Orton, essentially turning on The Fiend. Many speculated what was next for the pair, but sadly we haven't seen the next stages of that storyline.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt with one of the all time GREAT #WrestleMania entrances 🥵 pic.twitter.com/r0mdLjeIX0 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 12, 2021

Why hasn't Bray Wyatt wrestled since WrestleMania 37?

It has been speculated following WrestleMania that Bray Wyatt had taken some time off to deal with some personal matters. Of course, Wyatt sadly lost his real-life close friend Luke Harper/Brodie Lee late last December.

Whilst nothing official has ever been confirmed, and we don't necessarily have to know every intricate detail of a WWE superstar's personal life, it is certainly hoped that Bray will return once the crowds flock to WWE shows.

On-screen currently on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss continues the gimmick she held whilst paired with Bray Wyatt, which could signal that there are still plans in place for the pair to encounter again in the near future.

How long has Bray Wyatt been wrestling?

Bray Wyatt is a third-generation superstar and is the son of Mike Rotunda, better known as IRS in WWE.

Wyatt has been wrestling since 2009 with WWE's then development brand, Florida Championship Wrestling. Wyatt has been performing for WWE for over a decade. In 2010, he joined the NXT brand, during its initial game show era, before becoming a member of Nexus in the same year on the main roster.

After the Nexus storyline ran its course, Wyatt returned to Florida Championship wrestling before honing his new character as a cult leader, which gained Wyatt some popularity with the WWE Universe. When The cult leader gimmick ran out of steam, Bray returned with a terrifying alter-ego known as The Fiend, and debuted his ever-popular Firefly Fun House.

We know for sure that whichever character Bray Wyatt returns with in the near future, it'll be a hit as his past experience has proven, that he can take a persona and turn it into something special. In the meantime, we wish Bray all the best, and we look forward to seeing him on our television screens and in arenas around the world very soon.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Vedant Jain