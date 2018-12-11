×
Opinion: Why now is the best time to fire Finn Balor from RAW

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
163   //    11 Dec 2018, 21:31 IST

The Irishman has been lost in the mix on RAW
Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion but had to relinquish the title due to an unfortunate shoulder injury. The Extraordinary Man who does Extraordinary Things has not been booked in the Universal Title picture ever since he made his return on the RAW after WrestleMania 33.

Instead, Balor was booked in meaningless feuds against the likes of Bray Wyatt, Elias, Baron Corbin and other mid-card heels on RAW. The only credible feud he had was against Seth Rollins and The Miz ahead of WrestleMania 34. This shows how WWE have criminally underused the Irishman.

He had fought some masterclass matches versus AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and was also the IronMan of the 2018 Royal Rumble match. But, somehow he has not been booked to his potential on RAW. Next, Balor will go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre at TLC and this match could be the turning point of Balor's WWE career.

Baron Corbin could attach a stipulation to this match that if Balor loses he would be fired from RAW. This would make sense in kayfabe as well because Corbin has had his own share of differences with the first ever Universal Champion. McIntyre would defeat Balor in a hard fought match which would result in Balor's firing from RAW.

This would leave Finn with three options either to go back to NXT, to debut on SmackDown Live or to join the Cruiserweight Division. Now, sending Balor back to the developmental territory would not make sense. So, WWE could have Finn as a part of the blue or the purple brand.


The Demon King vs Daniel Bryan could tear the house down at Royal Rumble
The Demon King vs Daniel Bryan could tear the house down at Royal Rumble

Having Finn Balor on SD Live could give fans some dream matches like Finn Balor vs Daniel Bryan or Finn Balor vs Randy Orton or Finn could even feud with Nakamura for the United States Champion. With the WWE Championship feud potentially culminating at TLC, Finn could take AJ's place or else he could step up as a new challenger to Nakamura's US title and help in bringing back the old prestige of the belt.

With almost nothing to do on RAW and innumerable opportunities on SD Live and 205 Live, this is the best time for the Creative team to fire Finn Balor from RAW.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
