Why did Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes lose their titles on WWE RAW? 3 Possible reasons

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes suffered an unexpected loss as Finn Balor and Damian Priest recaptured the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

For those unaware, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were set to defend their titles against the Judgment Day in a rematch. The match featured intense action and interference from Dominik Mysterio, who was taken out by Sami Zayn.

During the closing moments, Priest executed a maneuver on Rhodes at the announcer's table. Despite this, Jey Uso managed to execute a spear on both Priest and Balor. However, the match concluded with the victory of the Judgment Day, thanks to the assistance of Jimmy Uso.

With Rhodes and Jey losing their tag team titles just days after winning them, let's discuss three possible reasons for the same.

#3. To set Jimmy vs. Jey Uso's time ever clash

Expand Tweet

One of the potential reasons for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes losing the tag team titles might be to set up a match between the Samoan twins. Ever since Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey at SummerSlam, causing him to lose the Undisputed Universal Championship to Roman Reigns, the storyline has evolved.

Jey Uso subsequently left SmackDown and joined RAW to distance himself from the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

Jimmy's recent attack on his brother on RAW, resulting in the loss of the tag titles, seems to be an indication that the company is now moving forward with the possibility of the first-ever clash between the Samoan twins

#2. To delay the end of The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Another reason for Jey and Cody Rhodes losing the tag titles could be to postpone the disbandment of The Judgment Day. It was evident that Rhea Ripley and the other members of the villainous faction were increasingly frustrated following their loss of the tag team titles at Fastlane.

A potential loss in the rematch on tonight's show could have sparked internal conflicts within the faction, potentially leading to a civil war among the members of the group.

However, with Judgment Day reclaiming the tag team titles on RAW, it appears that the company currently has no intentions of ending the villainous group.

#1. To end the tag team of Cody Rhodes and Jey

Expand Tweet

Another reason for Rhodes and Jey losing their tag team titles on RAW could be the intended end of their alliance on the red brand. With the loss of the tag team titles, Jey Uso might find himself standing against his own brother, and the American Nightmare may potentially pursue a singles career once again.

The interference from Jimmy not only affected Jey but also intensified the rivalry between Rhodes and the Bloodline, hinting at a possible rematch between Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the near future.

In the upcoming edition of RAW, both Rhodes and Jey might part ways, signaling a mutual separation as they bid farewell to their tag team partnership.