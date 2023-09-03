Why did Jey Uso return to WWE at Payback 2023? 3 Potential reasons

A few weeks after quitting WWE, Jey Uso shockingly returned to the company at Payback 2023. Main Event Jey was introduced by Cody Rhodes as the newest member of the RAW roster on The Grayson Waller Effect, receiving a massive ovation. He then proceeded to lay out the Aussie Icon before celebrating with fans to end the segment.

While fans were happy to see Jey return, many are unsure what the reasons behind his comeback were. Speculation is already running wild about why the former Right Hand Man returned in Pittsburgh, but on closer inspection, the move makes quite a bit of sense.

Below are three possible reasons why Jey Uso returned to WWE at Payback 2023

#3. Jey Uso returned at WWE Payback to boost the event's star power

Expand Tweet

Since the dawn of the Triple H era, WWE Payback 2023 was arguably the Premium Live Event with the least hype. As a "B-level" event without megastars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair on the card, the Pittsburgh show struggled to excite fans as much as its predecessors.

The addition of John Cena and Cody Rhodes in non-wrestling capacities helped raise the event's star power, but it felt like it needed more stardust. An epic return for the younger Uso was one way to add an extra spark to the night, serving as both a spotlight for the returning star and a treat for the watching audience.

#2. Jey Uso returned at WWE Payback 2023 to separate himself from The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's return could have happened on WWE SmackDown. It could have been on a normal weekly episode of The Grayson Waller Effect, announcing his defection to RAW.

However, this likely would have meant another confrontation with The Bloodline on his way out. Given how his last appearance on the blue brand perfectly ejected him from the faction, it could have been counter-productive.

It thus made sense that he returned at Payback, which was not only a bigger stage but also a Bloodline-free one. It was also not brand-exclusive, making it the perfect stage to execute a brand switch for the eight-time tag team champion.

#1. Jey Uso's WWE Payback 2023 return was a way to bring Cody Rhodes back into the Bloodline story

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's return at WWE Payback 2023 was facilitated (in storyline) by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare announced Main Event Jey's return, stating that he "pulled some strings" to make it happen. There is no shortage of history between both men, so it was interesting that Rhodes was eventually the man to bring Jey back.

This is most likely a way to bring The American Nightmare back into The Bloodline story, leading up to a WrestleMania 40 rematch with Roman Reigns.

Could Jey's move to RAW be a swap for Cody to SmackDown? Will it bring The Bloodline to RAW to claim its "Prodigal Son"? Will the duo team up to drive Reigns & Co. back to the blue brand? We can't wait to see how it unfolds.

