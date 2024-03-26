Why didn't Jey Uso save Cody Rhodes from The Rock? Exploring potential reason for not intervening

Last night on RAW, Jey Uso defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the show.

Following the contest, WWE cameras cut backstage where fans saw Cody Rhodes fighting with Jey's brothers Jimmy and Solo Sikoa before The Rock emerged and brutally assaulted The American Nightmare.

Given the close alliance Jey Uso has with Rhodes and his ongoing feud with his brother and the rest of The Bloodline, fans were left surprised why he did not run backstage to have Cody's back as he has done in the past.

A potential reason why Jey may not have run backstage to help Rhodes could be because he is aware of The Rock's complex plan.

Many believe and potentially Jey, that The Great One is doing all this to earn Roman Reigns' trust before he screws him out of the title on Night 2 at WrestleMania 40, which could then lead to their one-on-one dream match at Mania next year.

However, as Jey just came out of a match against a former Royal Rumble winner in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura, he may have been too physically spent to be a physical difference-maker during the ongoing situation backstage between Rhodes and his family.

WWE Hall of Famer on Jimmy v Jey Uso

At WrestleMania 40, the longest reigning tag team champions of all time, The Usos, will face off in a one-on-one match for the first time after months and months of Jimmy costing Jey many big wins.

One person who is extremely excited to see the two brothers face off at WrestleMania 40 is their Hall of Fame father Rikishi, who recently took to social media to react to the match being announced.

"It’s time to show the world, just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40. Know this, Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great WWE Universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family. To say I’m proud is an understatement. World sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN."

Jey Uso will look to get a big win as well as revenge over his brother at WrestleMania 40, in what is one of the most highly anticipated matches on the card.