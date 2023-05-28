Why did Jimmy Uso and not Jey betray Roman Reigns at Night of Champions? There's one main reason

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa took on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Night of Champions. However, The Bloodline duo failed to prevail over the current champions following Jimmy Uso's betrayal.

The 37-year-old star turning on his family has left fans' mouths wide open. While many had predicted Jey Uso potentially turning on The Tribal Chief, WWE threw a curveball at fans by having Jimmy betray The Bloodline.

Following the recent turn of events, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is why Jimmy, and not Jey, turned on The Head of the Table.

One potential main reason could be that Jey Uso is still brainwashed by Roman Reigns and is afraid to go against his family for the sake of his brother. Meanwhile, Jimmy has finally seen Reigns for what he is. He has finally realized what has been going on for the past three years. All the disrespect, all the manipulation, he has finally seen past it.

Hence, it could be that Jimmy decided to take matters into his hands before things worsened. His turning on The Tribal Chief at WWE Night of Champions could be his way of trying to free himself and his brother from Roman's grasp. Fans can expect him to try now and show Jey the real picture in the coming days.

Things weren't going smoothly between Roman Reigns and The Usos leading up to WWE Night of Champions

The Usos and Roman Reigns have failed to see eye-to-eye since the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions' loss against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. Their relations further soured leading up to WWE Night of Champions 2023.

On another note, it wouldn't be wrong to say that The Bloodline storyline has been one of the best in recent memory. While it had its highs and lows, it has been entertaining, enthralling, and engrossing for the most part.

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole recently shared his thoughts on The Bloodline saga during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Those of you who don’t follow the product, I can’t tell you how much you’re missing because this Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Bloodline, Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in this company in a decade. It’s Emmy-worthy, in many ways," Cole said.

Did Jimmy Uso make the right call by betraying Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions? What do you think will happen next? Sound off in the comments section below.

