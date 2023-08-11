WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada tonight. The blue brand's latest outing comes hot on the heels of an epic and highly-divisive night at Ford Field that left many fans not only with mixed feelings, but great curiosity.

LA Knight continued his rise to the top by winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal, while Iyo Sky capped off an incredible Triple Threat match by cashing in to become Women's champion. Perhaps most memorably, Jimmy Uso shockingly cost his twin brother Jey the Ulu Fala and Undisputed Universal title, turning heel at the conclusion of Tribal Combat in Detroit.

As WWE SmackDown deals with the fallout from The Biggest Party of the Summer, here are four questions that must be addressed on tonight's episode

#4: Will the United States title be treated better on WWE SmackDown post-SummerSlam?

It's fair to say a section of the WWE Universe has grown frustrated with the booking of the United States champion Austin Theory in recent months. While some fans believe he has been booked poorly since a potentially career-making win over John Cena, others believe he shouldn't be champion at all. Yet another section of the fanbase believe he's miscast as a heel and should turn babyface.

Amidst all this furor around The Now, the United States Championship has seemingly lost all momentum gained en route to WrestleMania 39. The epic matches against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley now feel like a distant memory, and the title reign once regarded in the same breath as Gunther's, has slowed down considerably.

The US champion not even getting a solo entrance in the Slim Jim Battle Royal was the latest sign that something needs to be done. With Theory facing Santos Escobar, we wonder what SmackDown has up its sleeve to revive fans' interest in the US title scene

#3: Which non-SummerSlam ongoing storylines will take center stage on the road to Payback?

Apart from the United States title not being defended at SummerSlam, a few other WWE SmackDown were not featured on The Biggest Party Of The Summer. These range from the ongoing war between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross, The Street Profits-Bobby Lashley angle and Shotzi's hair-centric revenge tale with Bayley.

With the Ford Field event in the rear view, will these storylines take center stage leading up to Payback? What new twists will be added into the Shotzi-Bayley saga? Who will Lashley and co. target (or recruit) next? Will The Phenomenal One and Doom Walker finally put their feud to bed and move on to fresher opponents? What was that tease between Styles and Sheamus last week?

The blue brand will have many questions to answer

#2: How will the era of WWE Women's champion Iyo Sky kick off on SmackDown?

Iyo Sky was arguably the biggest winner at WWE SummerSlam 2023, managing to cash in her Money in the Bank contract successfully. As a result, The Genius Of the Sky is our new WWE Women's champion, having ended Bianca Belair's reign in 95 seconds. Now that she has had almost a week to celebrate and soak in the love of the fans, it's time to ask: What's next?

Will Belair be out to reclaim the title? What about Asuka, who entered Ford Field as champion? Will Charlotte Flair do what Charlotte Flair does and "cut to the front of the line"? What about Shotzi, who is actively pursuing revenge on Damage CTRL teammate Bayley, or Zelina Vega, who pinned the new champion just a week ago? Will a new challenger pop up from the rest of the division?

We can't wait to find out!

#1: So many Bloodline questions need to be answered on WWE SmackDown tonight

"Why, Jimmy, Why?" was the question on everyone's minds after Jimmy Uso's shocking turn at SummerSlam. Not only was everyone watching left scratching their heads as to what direction the creative team would next take, but the announcers themselves, in kayfabe, were befuddled.

Was it jealousy that his twin was about to win the biggest prize in the business? Did he believe he was protecting Jey from the pressures of Tribal Chiefdom that corrupted Roman Reigns? Does he want to beat Reigns himself? Was some deal secretly struck that we're not aware of? In storyline and outside it, Jimmy's answers tonight will be crucial to SmackDown's immediate future direction.

BONUS QUESTION: Why isn't Paul Heyman carrying the old world titles with him anymore? Why did he hold on to them in the first place?

We may never get that answer on SmackDown, but these are definitely questions eagle-eyed fans have been asking.

