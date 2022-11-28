Why did John Cena apologize to China?

John Cena is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. Since leaving the squared circle, his success has continued to skyrocket as he has achieved some great milestones in Hollywood. Apart from his in-ring ability, a major part of his success must be credited to him having a way with words. Apart from one particular incident, the Franchise always knew what to say and when, in and outside of the ring.

Last year, John Cena gave an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS to promote his film Fast and Furious 9. During the interview, he mentioned that Taiwan was the first country to watch Fast and Furious 9. The comments didn't sit well with the country of China as the Taiwanese island is part of its territory.

The 16-time World Champion immediately apologized a few days later through a video message.

“I must say right now, it’s very, very, very, very, very, very important,” Cena said. “I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry for my mistake.”

United States Champion Austin Theory claims he is better than John Cena

For almost a year now, Austin Theory has been touted as the John Cena of this generation. The comparisons keep on coming and coming. Theory was recently a guest on the latest edition of The Bump. They shot the show in Boston prior to the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, where Theory cut a promo on the favorite son of Boston.

"You think I give a damn if John Cena's from here? I don't. I'm better than him. I'm gonna show each and every one of you, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, you're all the same. And me? I'm going straight to the damn top." [From 38:59 to 39:40]

Watch the full episode of The Bump below:

Theory's words turned out to be true that day as he went on to defeat Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to become a two-time United States Champion. Over the past year, Theory vs. Cena has been a fantasy match that the WWE Universe has been clamoring for.

In multiple interviews, the Franchise Player has admitted he misses WWE, the fans and, he wants to come back. WrestleMania is just around the corner and will be hosted in Hollywood this year. WWE leaves no stone unturned every year to make the show as grand as possible.

Last year saw the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who put on a brilliant match against Kevin Owens. With John Cena surely seeming interested in a return, Theory would love to have a match with the future Hall of Famer. With that being said, it all lies in the hands of The King of Kings.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes