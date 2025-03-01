Why didn't John Cena appear on WWE RAW and SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025? Reason explained

John Cena will take part in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber which takes place this Saturday. However, the man who is on the poster of the spectacle has not made a single appearance on WWE television since walking out of Royal Rumble. The least fans were expecting was for him to show up at the go-home edition of RAW or SmackDown. But that did not happen either.

This caused a flurry of speculation with a lot of fans wondering, "Where is Cena?" Well, the former WWE Champion is currently in Hungary, busy with his upcoming Hollywood project. He is filming a live-action movie Matchbox directed by Sam Hargrave. The movie is being filmed in various locations around the world including Budapest in Hungary, Slovakia, and Los Angeles.

Therefore, The Cenation Leader is having a hectic schedule ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This is the very reason that kept him away from appearing in WWE shows so far. The Franchise Player already broke this news at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

However, the 16-time world champion will be in Toronto to compete in his final Elimination Chamber. Even though he is away from WWE, Cena has been hyping up the fans for his big match at the PLE with his frequent tweets and Instagram posts.

When will John Cena's next WWE appearance be after Elimination Chamber?

There is no doubt that 2025 is going to be an emotional year for WWE fans as it is John Cena's last year in pro wrestling. Because of this, fans have been wanting to see more of his appearances in the company. Sadly, The GOAT has only made two appearances so far.

However, the WWE Universe can breathe a collective sigh of relief as the 47-year-old will make several appearances after the Elimination Chamber. Cena is set to appear on the March 17, March 24, and March 31 episodes of Monday Night RAW. It will be part of WWE's European tour.

These are the dates that are currently announced. However, there is a good possibility that John Cena will appear more frequently on The Road to WrestleMania, and why not? It will be his final appearance at The Show of Shows and the company will be sure to make it a spectacle for the fans.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for The Cenation Leader in the coming weeks and what WWE has in store for the fans at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

