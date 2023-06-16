Why did John Cena call out The Rock in 2012? Know if they're on better terms or not

John Cena and The Rock are two of the biggest pro wrestling stars of all time. Both superstars were on the top of the mountain in their respective eras, transitioned into Hollywood, and found great success. Unfortunately, they didn't have much love for each other.

During the 2010s, Cena was truly the face of the WWE. The Rock left the company in 2003 to pursue a career in Hollywood. Cena wasn't a fan of this, but Johnson constantly advertised his love for the wrestling business. However, the 16-time world champion didn't buy any of it. In a radio interview, Cena took his first shot at The Rock.

“Just, don’t f*** me around and tell me that you love [wrestling] when you’re just doing it to do something else."

That wasn't all, In 2012, during their on-screen rivalry, John Cena made it personal once again. During an in-ring promo on RAW, Cena accused The Rock of writing the notes of his promo on his wrist. This upset The Rock and things became very bad between the two superstars even behind the scenes.

The two superstars faced each other at WrestleMania 28 and 29, and they shared a win each. The two years they spent feuding were tense, but fortunately, over the years both have reconciled and have become friends. Both Rock and Cena have mentioned in various interviews that they have overcome all their misunderstandings.

Paul Heyman claims WWE found their next John Cena over a decade ago

John Cena is arguably the greatest superstar of all time. Ever since his rise to success, any new stars that wanted to climb up the ladder looked at Cena as the measuring stick. Paul Heyman opened up some secrets which revealed how WWE found their next John Cena.

In an interview with Tetragrammaton, Heyman revealed WWE had planned Roman Reigns as the next torchbearer of the company years in advance.

“When someone beats Brock Lesnar, they are instantly made in the same way that Brock Lesnar is instantly made. The moment the referee’s hand hits three at WrestleMania 30, signifying Brock had conquered the streak, and we had someone in mind to be the next big thing, the company’s next big star. The guy that would pull the wagon, the successor to John Cena, the person to become the one who beat the one in 21-1. We had someone in mind, even at that time. Do you know who that person was? Roman Reigns.”

While it may have taken some time. Roman Reigns has surely delivered. He is now the top star of the company who only goes from strength to strength.

Poll : 0 votes