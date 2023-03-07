Why did John Cena get emotional on his WWE RAW return? Possible retirement hint

After a three-month hiatus, John Cena returned to WWE RAW, his first appearance of the year. The Champ had a bone-chilling and scintillating promo segment with Austin Theory, who many consider his modern-day counterpart.

Cena was jovial, but surprisingly, he looked emotional and grateful. The Champ remembered his cameraman, Stu, upon his interaction with the camera during his entrance. He took his sweet time to soak Boston's love in before the current United States Champion rudely interrupted him.

Theory challenged Cena to a one-on-one match, but the 16-time world champion turned it down. A-Town Down berated The Champ, and eventually, he got his wish.

The Peacemaker star's appearance was heart-warming. He pointed to signs in the crowd and interacted with the fans in a compelling manner as only he could. The Champ understandably got emotional when he acknowledged the respect and love the WWE Universe has for him.

Accepting and showcasing his bald spot, the Leader of the Cenation seemingly hinted that father time was catching up on him. He also claimed he was proud of the senior circuit. This was a subtle indication of a potential retirement.

Although his career is towards its tail-end, The Champ can still go in the ring. He will have his next significant match against Theory at WrestleMania goes Hollywood. Barring a major injury, this will not be the future Hall of Famer's last outing.

Boston's admiration humbled John Cena, and he thanked his family for being there. Before heading to the back, Cena introduced Cody Rhodes and raised his arm to put The American Nightmare over big time.

An emotional John Cena will battle an arrogant Austin Theory in a WrestleMania dream match

It was rumored for months since Theory was called up for another main roster run in late 2021, fans were begging for Cena vs. Theory. A-Town Down and The Champ are quite similar: they both showed "Ruthless Aggression," wore nearly identical wrestling trunks, and won the US Championship early in their careers.

They will collide for the coveted US Title at The Show of Shows. Vince McMahon's former protégé has proven himself as a credible champ, but his legacy with the gold is nowhere near the quality of Cena's remarkable reigns.

Although John Cena feels Theory would be a loser in every scenario, a massive victory over one of the 'GOATS' of professional wrestling would do wonders for the 25-year-old superstar's career.

