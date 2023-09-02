Why is John Cena the guest host of WWE Payback? Exploring possible reason

On SmackDown, John Cena made his return this week, much to the delight of WWE fans. While Cena's segment with Jimmy Uso upon his return was hailed by WWE fans, the news of the Cenation leader hosting WWE Payback is doing the rounds on social media. It has got fans excited.

The news of Cena being the host of Payback 2023 further adds to the excitement of the news of him being present on SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks. While fans will be celebrating seeing the 46-year-old make his return, there is also a question about why would WWE choose John Cena to host Payback 2023.

While there could be quite a few reasons, one reason could be to add more star power to the event in the absence of Roman Reigns. For two consecutive Premium Live Events, Reigns was a part of the main event, and of a storyline that had every WWE fan captivated.

However, considering The Tribal Chief is currently out of the scenario, having Cena host Payback 2023 would get a lot of eyeballs on the PLE. As of now, it's not clear what Cena will do at Payback. However, whichever direction he goes in, the 46-year-old will generate a huge response from the WWE Universe.

Reason behind John Cena's return to WWE revealed

Ever since John Cena established himself in Hollywood, the former champion has given priority to his acting career. Naturally, he hasn't been able to wrestle, and hence, when WWE announced he would be making so many appearances, fans were rather confused about the motive of his return.

After all, Cena has quite a few movies he is working on. However, per a report, the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood is a key reason why Cena made his return to WWE. The report further stated if the strike ends, WWE would wrap up their plans for Cena and the 46-year-old would return to shooting.

However, WWE had no concerns that Cena would miss his advertised dates, the report noted. As of now, there have been no reports about the writer's strike ending. Hence, the WWE Universe can expect Cena to make appearances as advertised by the promotion.

While John Cena's return brought a lot of excitement this week, in the coming weeks, the 46-year-old could play a pivotal role in one of the many storylines on the blue brand. There is also a possibility of WWE giving a major push to an upcoming star on SmackDown.

