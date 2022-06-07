On June 27, 2022, WWE will celebrate 20 years of John Cena. It will be an incredible moment for the entirety of the Cenation.

During his time with the company, the star has been involved in several memorable segments. One such moment came at WrestleMania 34. Fans usually expect performers to walk down the ramp and enter the ring, but he did the opposite.

Why did John Cena run up the ramp at WrestleMania?

At the time, Cena was involved in a one-sided rivalry with The Undertaker where the latter ignored his WrestleMania 34 challenge. The 16-time world champion didn't want to steal the spot of a young talented superstar, so he decided to be a part of the crowd at the event.

During the show, a referee approached Cena to inform him that The Deadman was backstage. He then ran up the ramp to change into his in-ring gear and later returned to have a match with the Phenom.

A brief recap of John Cena's rivalry with The Undertaker

In 2018, John Cena was having a hard time in his career. He failed to win several major matches, resulting in him not having a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He addressed the situation on an episode of RAW leading up to WrestleMania 34. He stated that he doesn't want to take anyone else's well-earned opportunity by using his star power to get a match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Fans wanted him to have a match with someone of his legendary level, so he decided to issue an impromptu challenge to The Undertaker.

In the coming weeks, he tried to summon The Deadman using multiple tricks. He accused the Hall of Famer of being a coward and lazy. He also brought up the name of his rival's real-life wife, Michelle McCool.

After months of trying, nothing happened, so he decided to attend the Show of Shows as a member of the crowd. However, The Undertaker surprisingly appeared and had a match with The Leader of The Cenation.

It was a rather short match where The Phenom dominated and defeated his opponent. However, it was a precious moment for the fans in attendance.

