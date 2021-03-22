Why did John Cena stop rapping in WWE?

John Cena is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His excellent in-ring ability, combined with unmatchable mic skills, make him one of the best overall competitors in WWE history. Cena's charismatic personality allowed him to become the face of the WWE.

However, things weren't always so good for the Cenation Leader.

Before reaching the pinnacle of the wrestling industry, John Cena was just another mid-card talent in WWE. He wasn't a big deal initially and would lose most of his matches. Luckily, Cena saved his sinking career by transforming into The Doctor of Thuganomics.

What was the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' character?

Cena in 2011.

The Doctor of Thuganomics was a rapper who insulted opponents with his fiery disses. John Cena played the role to absolute perfection. This gimmick quickly very popular with the WWE Universe.

Cena himself talked about the importance of this character in the WWE Ruthless Aggression documentary series. He admitted that if he had not changed into the Doctor, he might not have made it in the WWE.

Why did Cena drop this career-saving WWE character?

John Cena at WrestleMania 35.

In 2005, WWE gradually started building Cena as their next big star. He was slowly turning into the flag bearer of WWE. There is a very famous saying, "With great power comes great responsibility." Thus, to become a worldwide star, Cena needed to drop his rapping-machine persona in favor of a more sensible persona.

The Cenation Leader noted that most of his fan-following was comprised of kids. Cena didn't want to leave a bad impact on the minds of his audience. As the Doctor, Cena sometimes had to cross boundaries to entertain the fans. While it was entertaining for adults, it was often inappropriate for younger audiences.

What happened with this rapping-machine persona next?

Cena at WrestleMania 36

John Cena retired the Thuganomics gimmick in 2005. He then turned into a real-life superhero-type character who would overcome every obstacle in his path. Cena eventually made some appearances as the Doctor later in his career.

During his 2011-12 feud with The Rock, Cena summoned his rapping persona to one-up the Brahma Bull in trash talking. He made another WWE appearance as the Doctor recently when he fought Bray Wyatt in a bizarre Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36.

