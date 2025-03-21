Why did John Cena turn heel in WWE? His reason explained

John Cena shocked the entire world when he attacked Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock after his massive victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, and the WWE Universe still hasn't stopped talking about it.

Ad

The Franchise Player broke his silence following his massive heel turn on last week's episode of RAW, explaining his decision and addressing his match at WrestleMania 41. During a promo, where fans in Germany barely let him speak, Cena blamed the WWE Universe for his decision to turn heel.

John Cena called out the entire WWE Universe for using him and for continuing to expect more, which he always delivered. The 16-time World Champion also noted that he worked very hard to give fans everything they wanted, but they were never satisfied.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

Not only that, but Cena also called out the kids he has always loved throughout his career. While The Franchise Player didn't mention The Rock in his promo or how the latter convinced Cena to turn heel, he might address that in future segments ahead of WrestleMania.

During his promo, Cody Rhodes made an appearance and came face-to-face with the star, stating that he wanted to face the old John Cena at WrestleMania rather than the heel version. The WWE Universe is now waiting for Cena to make his next appearance to address further questions and explain his actions at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

When will John Cena appear next?

Ahead of The Grandest Stage Of Them All, John Cena is set to make consecutive appearances on RAW. After his previous appearance, Cena is scheduled to appear on the March 24 edition of the red brand, which will emanate from Glasgow, Scotland.

Expand Tweet

Further, Cena is also scheduled for the March 31 edition of RAW, which will take place in London, England. With The Franchise Player set to make regular appearances ahead of 'Mania, many questions are likely to be answered in the coming weeks. Fans will have to wait and see what Cena has to say next following his heel turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback