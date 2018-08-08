Opinion: Why John Cena vs The Undertaker Will Not Happen at WWE Summerslam 2018

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 200 // 08 Aug 2018, 10:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Where is the Cena Taker rematch?

WWE fans had always dreamed of seeing a John Cena Vs Undertaker match at Wrestlemania. And the dream came true at Wrestlemania 34. After a long seven week build (that too without The Undertaker), the match finally happened.

Undertaker finally responded to John Cena and accepted his challenge. But when the match was over, fans were left disappointed. It didn't live up to the hype. Undertaker beat Cena as if he was fighting Funaki. It took him just 3 minutes & Cena never showed any signs of coming back in the match.

After the disappointment, fans hope that WWE will have a rematch once again.

Why WWE may not have a rematch at Summerslam?

Part time superstars go away after their big marquee matches. Undertaker & John Cena also disappeared after their match. Since Wrestlemania, there has been no sign of a rematch.

But as we are getting close to Summerslam, rumors started to emanate that Cena Vs Taker will happen at the PPV. Cena & Taker even wrestled at the MSG house show on July 7th, 2018.

That cleared many doubts and everyone believed the match was on. Sources even reported at one point that Taker was ready for a match at Summerslam. But now we are just two weeks away and there is absolutely no sign of either of them on WWE TV.

The picture you see below was posted by John Cena on Instagram. This was the only tease we saw but well, John Cena's Instagram posts are usually nothing but troll posts. The reason why the match isn't happening is simply that WWE has planned it for sometime later.

They believe Summerslam already has enough drawing power. Lesnar VS Reigns is set for the Universal Championship. Also, Ronda Rousey Vs Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship is official.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

So when will the rematch happen?

As of now we don't have an exact date. But Cena recently tweeted that he will be back on September 1st for a house show in Shanghai, China. We know that whenever WWE does a rematch, it will be at a big show. Undertaker is already set to face Triple H at WWE Super Showdown which is WWE's exclusive show from Melbourne, Australia set for October 6th, 2018. So this means that The Undertaker Vs John Cena match will have to wait until after that. Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania seem the most likely options for the rematch to happen.

The 6th move of doom.

Ready for #WWEShanghai.

Sept 1st. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 3, 2018

So it's just a matter of time until the WWE plans this match again and the fans hope it will be better than the first time.

When do you think Undertaker vs John Cena rematch will happen? Sound off in the comment section below.