Why Kane is the greatest masked wrestler in WWE history

Longevity is a rare trait in the world of professional wrestling considering how much one's body can take and still continue to put on a show. With the addition of rival promotions and independent circuits available across the world, remaining not only relevant, but relevant in the same promotion for over two decades is another feat altogether and the man in question, Kane, has managed to do achieve that and much more.

When Kane debuted in the WWE, he was introduced to us as the brother of the Undertaker who was out to take revenge on the phenom for an arson incident associated with their family.

His status quickly escalated many folds owing to his build and supreme power that wreaked havoc on anything that lay in his path. The WWE cleverly added the mask to hide his identity and give him an intrigue.

Today, we split Kane's career into two halves and analyze in depth as to why he is perhaps the best masked wrestler to step foot into the WWE ring.

The backstory

Several superstars over the years have worn masks in the WWE. They have created a unique fan-base and connected well with the WWE Universe throughout their careers. However, if we perform an analysis of all these masked characters, one person surpasses the rest in all aspects. He is none other than the 'Big Red Machine', Kane.

Kane has headlined several pay-per-views throughout his career. He is one of those few wrestlers to have held the ECW Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWF Championship.

He is also a recipient of the Slammy Awards and has held the Tag Team Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Hardcore Championship. He has also contested and emerged winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Apart from all this, he is also a Grand Slam Champion and a Triple Crown Champion. Forget masked superstars, the truckload of achievements Kane has has has surpassed most unmasked superstars as well.

Now, it can be argued that Kane didn't wear his mask throughout his career. Also, some of his accomplishments were achieved when he was not wearing his mask. However, there are several other masked superstars, who did unmask as well. Also, the longevity, the wrestling skills, the connectivity with fans that Kane has, is much greater than wrestlers of any generation in the WWE.

He put his body on the line several times just to put a smile on the faces of the WWE Universe. He suffered multiple injuries but always came back stronger every time. His feuds with Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and others were thoroughly enjoyed by the WWE Universe. In fact, Ric Flair once said that Kane is 'the best in the world'.

Also, he has had several interesting storylines throughout his career. Be it being a part of Team Hell No, or feuding against the Hardy brothers, or teaming up with Big Show - Kane never failed to give his best every single time.

The way Kane revolutionized the Inferno Match is remarkable. Till date, there have only been five Inferno matches in WWE, all of which featured Kane as a participant.

So while most pro-wrestling fans would agree, Kane has been one of the most prized roster members in WWE history. His stints both as a heel and as a face are remarkable. It would be thus apt to say that he is definitely the most talented superstar in WWE history to have donned a mask.

Kane was recently added to the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2021.