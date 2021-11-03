Why isn't LA Knight on the WWE main roster?

Many veterans are currently helping round out the NXT roster. Some are there because they choose to be; and others because they were simply demoted.

But perhaps the most perplexing name of all is LA Knight, who despite two stints with WWE has never received a real shot at the main roster.

It's confusing, considering the immense talent and storied resume that this performer possesses.

Knight, once known as Eli Drake, is a solid technical wrestler and perhaps one of the best talkers in the game right now.

He has just the right type of swagger that makes him someone who could literally become a household name.

Knight proved that once again this week, just by making a cameo on NXT 2.0

That's why it's so confusing that he has stayed in NXT for this long.

As a former IMPACT World champion and 18-year veteran, the real-life Shaun Ricker has seemingly been all over the place. He's wrestled with multiple organizations and is a season pro who is capable of having a solid match with anyone you put him in the ring with.

His reign at the top of the mountain with IMPACT came at a low point for the promotion. Yet he carried the banner for them, and gave the fans a reason to watch. He wrestled terrific matches and was a very credible titleholder.

His ability to be both athletic and entertaining was the highlight of their programming at the time. Especially when he would hand out his list of 'dummies'.

The talented grappler has a great look, solid ring skills and is as quick-witted and funny as anyone in pro wrestling today. Not many can match him when it comes to a meeting of the minds or mic skills.

So... Why is he in NXT? Because it seems like he would be a terrific asset on either RAW or SmackDown.

At 39 years of age, it feels like World Wrestling Entertainment is wasting the last of his prime years, and that's a shame. Given the opportunity, he could have a great ride with WWE and possibly become a 'must watch' WWE Superstar.

So should LA Knight be called up to the main roster?

The answer is simple: YEAH.

