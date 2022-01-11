Lita is one of the biggest stars ever produced by WWE. Fans remember the Hall of Famer for her exceptional in-ring talent and controversial storylines.

Ahead of her match with Mickie James at WWE Survivor Series 2006, she unexpectedly informed fans that it would be the last time she steps into the ring as a competitor. As expected, fans were saddened to hear about her retirement.

But why did Lita quit WWE?

Fans may remember that the WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a controversial storyline in 2005-06 alongside Edge, which featured the infamous 'live sex celebration' segment. She got serious hate from fans following that act, and after months of suffering, she finally announced her retirement from sports entertainment.

She had also been around for nine years, enduring multiple injuries. These made it difficult for her to perform at her best. She lost her Women's Title to Mickie James and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 by none other than her best friend, Trish Stratus.

Has Lita come out of her WWE retirement?

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas All signed and headed to my Bestie @trishstratuscom !!! Congrats to the lucky ones who got in on this. Now just hum Tom Petty -the waaaaaiting is the hardest part All signed and headed to my Bestie @trishstratuscom !!! Congrats to the lucky ones who got in on this. Now just hum Tom Petty -the waaaaaiting is the hardest part 🎼 https://t.co/IsCDll06Bw

After announcing her retirement in 2006, the former WWE Women's Champion continued to make special appearances for the company. She has also wrestled in multiple matches since officially retiring.

She defeated Heath Slater in a no disqualification, no count-out match at RAW 1000. She also participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018.

Her most memorable match since her retirement came at WWE Evolution 2018, where she teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James. Following the pay-per-view, she also participated in a 10-woman tag team match on the RAW.

On the 7th January 2022 episode of RAW, the Hall of Famer was officially announced as an entrant for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Who knows? She may win the match to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38!

Edited by Angana Roy