Why was Liv Morgan gone from WWE for a month?

Liv Morgan surprised the WWE Universe this week on SmackDown after she made an unexpected return to the company. During a segment between Raquel Rodriguez and the new Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Morgan made her appearance to the delight of most fans.

For the unversed, Morgan was out due to an injury she faced on an episode of SmackDown on May 12. Due to the injury, she and Raquel Rodriguez had to relinquish their tag team titles, as it was expected that Morgan's recovery would take quite a long time.

After the injury, during a live stream, Morgan gave an update and mentioned she had a torn shoulder. Upon hearing this, many felt she would be out for quite a while. However, to the surprise of fans, Morgan is back, and she seems ready for regain the tag team titles.

Considering the 29-year-old has now made her return to the ring, it is obvious that she and Raquel Rodriguez would want to fight for the Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to monitor what WWE will do now that Liv Morgan has returned.

Liv Morgan was crucial in the hiring of a WWE star

Since making his debut in the WWE, Kevin Patrick has gone on to become one of the main voices on Monday Night RAW. While Patrick had worked some big gigs before joining WWE, it is here that the 38-year-old amassed huge popularity.

And if Patrick has someone to thank for his job at WWE, he says it has to be Liv Morgan. During an interview, Patrick spoke about how Morgan was crucial in his hiring.

"I'm shaving one day, I'm getting ready to go on CNN International. Half my face is full of shaving foam, and I get a phone call [from] a gentleman asking [if I would] be interested in auditioning because they're headhunting for broadcast positions."

He added that Morgan played along with whatever he was doing and helped him to land the job.

"I did some play-by-play, I did some walk and talks. I did some interviews with some superstars. It was Liv Morgan at the time, back then. Again, eternally grateful for Liv, who just played along with everything I was doing in those moments and was so cool."

Over the years, Morgan has proved that she is one of the top stars in the women's division. It remains to be seen how long her tandem with Raquel Rodriguez will continue.

