Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Why Matt Hardy should retire and why he shouldn't

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Feature
349   //    15 Sep 2018, 15:58 IST

<p>
The 'Woken' Matt Hardy

Although, it's extremely difficult to fathom and interpret his vague and cryptic tweets on Twitter, Matt Hardy is expected to take an extended leave of absence to allow his nagging injuries to heel and possibly retire.

Even though it hasn't been announced officially, Matt Hardy told a fan that he had no choice but to retire. The crazy part is that no official announcement has been made, so we can't say anything for sure.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With that said, in this article, we'll look at why Matt Hardy should retire and why he shouldn't

Why Matt Hardy should retire

Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff Hardy, revolutionized tag-team and hardcore wrestling. The two brothers are revered and respected worldwide due to their willingness to take death-defying risks in order to entertain fans. Matt has put his body on the line to entertain fans and the negative effects are now catching up on the ageing veteran. Matt reported a few months ago that his lower back and his pelvis were fusing together and the diving leg drop , a move he often used in the past, is one of the reasons why.

Father time has caught up on Matt, his pace and speed in the ring have substantially decreased. He's botching moves on a regular basis and is a shadow of the great in-ring performer he once was.

Moreover, Matt has found considerable success in WWE, Impact Wrestling and other wrestling promotions. The Hardy Boyz are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Furthermore, Matt has a family whom he loves dearly, which includes Queen Rebecca and King Maxel. He's around 43 right now and it's logical that he lives the rest of his life with his family in good health. Wrestling in such a sorrowful condition will further deteriorate his ailing body.

Why Matt Hardy shouldn't retire

Matt Hardy returned to WWE at last year's Wrestlemania, with his brother Jeff Hardy, after a seven-year hiatus with the WWE. After their reunion was cut short due to Jeff's injury, Matt embarked on a singles run, where he reached his breaking, in other words, awakening, point in late November. Matt's Broken character reinvigorated him and was one of the main reasons why Matt found so much success outside of WWE.

However, much to the chagrin of WWE fans, WWE hasn't done Matt's 'Woken' persona much justice. He has only feuded with and formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt as a 'Woken' warrior. He still hasn't reached his full potential in the WWE with his 'Woken' persona.

Many fans wanted to see 'The Woken Hardyz' and it's highly likely that if Matt wrestles for a few more months, we'll get to see that come to fruition.

If you take an in-depth look at Matt's career, you'd see that he hasn't held a world championship in his illustrious career, which is a shame. Even though Matt his past his prime and making him World Champion wouldn't make much sense, a reign would be a great reward for all that he has done for the wrestling business.

I personally don't want Matt Hardy to retire and I wish he still has enough gas in the tank to continue for at least a year.

Enter captio
Thank You Hardy!
Topics you might be interested in:
The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy Leisure Reading
Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Shiraz Aslam
WWE News: Matt Hardy thanks Jeff Hardy after revealing...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Moments For Matt Hardy
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Randy Orton should defeat and injure Jeff Hardy...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Hardy vs Hardy Matches
RELATED STORY
6 things you should know about Broken Matt Hardy
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Matt Hardy possibly confirming retirement...
RELATED STORY
Wrestling feuds between real brothers.
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals gruesome injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy speaks about being separated from...
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us