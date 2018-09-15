Opinion: Why Matt Hardy should retire and why he shouldn't

The 'Woken' Matt Hardy

Although, it's extremely difficult to fathom and interpret his vague and cryptic tweets on Twitter, Matt Hardy is expected to take an extended leave of absence to allow his nagging injuries to heel and possibly retire.

Even though it hasn't been announced officially, Matt Hardy told a fan that he had no choice but to retire. The crazy part is that no official announcement has been made, so we can't say anything for sure.

With that said, in this article, we'll look at why Matt Hardy should retire and why he shouldn't

Why Matt Hardy should retire

Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff Hardy, revolutionized tag-team and hardcore wrestling. The two brothers are revered and respected worldwide due to their willingness to take death-defying risks in order to entertain fans. Matt has put his body on the line to entertain fans and the negative effects are now catching up on the ageing veteran. Matt reported a few months ago that his lower back and his pelvis were fusing together and the diving leg drop , a move he often used in the past, is one of the reasons why.

Father time has caught up on Matt, his pace and speed in the ring have substantially decreased. He's botching moves on a regular basis and is a shadow of the great in-ring performer he once was.

Moreover, Matt has found considerable success in WWE, Impact Wrestling and other wrestling promotions. The Hardy Boyz are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Furthermore, Matt has a family whom he loves dearly, which includes Queen Rebecca and King Maxel. He's around 43 right now and it's logical that he lives the rest of his life with his family in good health. Wrestling in such a sorrowful condition will further deteriorate his ailing body.

Why Matt Hardy shouldn't retire

Matt Hardy returned to WWE at last year's Wrestlemania, with his brother Jeff Hardy, after a seven-year hiatus with the WWE. After their reunion was cut short due to Jeff's injury, Matt embarked on a singles run, where he reached his breaking, in other words, awakening, point in late November. Matt's Broken character reinvigorated him and was one of the main reasons why Matt found so much success outside of WWE.

However, much to the chagrin of WWE fans, WWE hasn't done Matt's 'Woken' persona much justice. He has only feuded with and formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt as a 'Woken' warrior. He still hasn't reached his full potential in the WWE with his 'Woken' persona.

Many fans wanted to see 'The Woken Hardyz' and it's highly likely that if Matt wrestles for a few more months, we'll get to see that come to fruition.

If you take an in-depth look at Matt's career, you'd see that he hasn't held a world championship in his illustrious career, which is a shame. Even though Matt his past his prime and making him World Champion wouldn't make much sense, a reign would be a great reward for all that he has done for the wrestling business.

I personally don't want Matt Hardy to retire and I wish he still has enough gas in the tank to continue for at least a year.

Thank You Hardy!