Mauro Ranallo is considered one of the greatest sports commentators of his generation. He is known worldwide for his amazing work in sports like ice hockey, football, MMA and even pro wrestling. That's why wrestling fans were excited when Mauro decided to sign with WWE in December 2015.

Mauro joined the company in January 2016 as a play-by-play announcer for the SmackDown Broadcast Team. In June 2017, Mauro switched over to WWE NXT, which remained his home until his WWE exit.

During his time with the company, Mauro impressed the WWE Universe with his unique style of commentary. The passion he brought to the commentary desk was enough to make any ongoing match exciting. Fans were really glad to see someone so enthusiastic about pro wrestling calling the action.

Mauro did some of his best work as a commentator during his time in NXT. He came off as a very passionate guy and heated up the WWE Universe with his energetic reactions. He made such a remarkable impact that people started calling him the worthy successor of Jim Ross.

Mauro Ranallo is to NXT what JR was to WWF in the attitude era. Immersive, passionate story telling. Pure genius. @mauroranallo @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver — Antonio (@tonygoboomboom) April 6, 2019

However, after a very eventful stint with the company, Mauro left WWE in August 2020. His sudden departure shocked many people as Mauro had become an integral part of the NXT broadcast panel.

Why did Mauro Ranallo leave WWE?

Mauro has had trouble with WWE management in the past. In March 2017, Mauro took some time off from WWE due to some backstage issues. It was reported that Mauro was allegedly not in a good state as he was continuously getting bullied by his fellow commentators (specifically John 'Bradshaw' Layfield). However, things cooled down when Ranallo released a statement regarding the whole situation. In his statement, Ranallo made it clear that his departure had nothing to do with JBL.

After three months of absence, Mauro returned to NXT as the brand's new lead commentator. He also signed a brand new contract in August 2017. He explained that NXT was a much better work environment for him, as it suited his enthusiastic style. However, people were still not satisfied with the explanation and speculated that there was something fishy.

That's why, when the reports of Mauro Ranallo's WWE departure started arising in August last year, the WWE Universe became concerned about the 'Voice of NXT.' They felt that he was again in some big trouble backstage.

However, things were not so serious this time, as Mauro was parting his ways with the company to focus on his mental health.

WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/9y99UhfRhl — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020

Speaking to Jon Pollock of Post Wrestling, Mauro Ranallo opened up about his sudden WWE departure. He talked about how WWE's intense work schedule affected his mental health:

"Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself."

'The Voice of NXT' wanted to pay more attention to his mental well-being. He also wanted to take care of his mother's health and work on some other projects. It's worth noting that Mauro was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 19.

Mauro also stated that WWE has one of the most mentally grueling work environments. However, he did not mean to criticize his former employers in any way. He seemed really impressed with Vince McMahon's work ethic and how he turned WWE into a multi-million empire:

“WWE is one of the most mentally grueling places and that’s not necessarily a criticism by any means. That’s one of the reasons Vince McMahon has built a multi-million-dollar empire. Is it perfect? Not by any means but neither am I."

He also praised Triple H and his team for helping him tackle the stressful work environment. He stated that working in NXT was one of the best experiences of his career.

Where is Mauro Ranallo these days?

Always a pleasure to see the GOAT Mauro Ranallo on my TV. 🔥#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/ydvcjMZkXR — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) June 7, 2021

Mauro Ranallo has participated in some exciting events following his WWE release.

He recently joined the IMPACT broadcast team as a guest commentator for the historic Title Vs Title bout between Kenny Omega and Rick Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

Last night, Mauro was a part of the commentary panel for the much-awaited boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. Although many people were quite disappointed with the bout, they were happy to see Mauro back at the commentary desk.

Mauro ranallo is the best boxing announcer of all time #MayweatherPaul — Kevin BlackBeard (@BlackBeardGuy) June 7, 2021

