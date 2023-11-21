Why did Michael Cole reignite fandom for 2-time World Champion on WWE RAW? Know their history and more

WWE RAW tonight saw a deja vu moment. Michael Cole took the WWE Universe down memory lane with something we haven't heard for over a decade.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Gunther and The Miz had a final in-ring promo segment in the build-up to their match at Survivor Series. It soon turned into a brawl with Gunther getting the better of Miz. However, the A-lister then stunned the champ with a low blow.

As the brawl was coming to an end, we heard something we hadn't in a long time: WWE commentator Michael Cole cheering for the former WWE Champion. This hasn't happened in over a decade!

There was a time in WWE when, according to Cole, The Miz could do no wrong. This would be around 2011 when Cole himself was a heel. Since becoming the good guy, we haven't heard Cole cheer for Miz until last night on WWE RAW.

The reason behind this could potentially be because a huge push is being planned for Miz. The former WWE Champion has been a heel for a long time but has lost his grip on the audience over the last three to four years.

This could be a rebuild for his career. Many superstars, including Triple H, have claimed in multiple interviews how hardworking The Miz is behind the scenes. It could finally be time for them to reward him with a good run.

Another huge moment was witnessed tonight on WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day added Drew McIntyre as its fifth member for their Survivor Series: WarGames match, while Team Rhodes was still looking for their final member. The search went on throughout the show until Cody Rhodes had an answer for all of us at the end of the night.

It is indeed the moment we have been waiting for; Randy Orton is back! While Cody Rhodes didn't directly announce this in the main event of WWE RAW, he gave enough hints to the crowd. Hints that any wrestling fan would understand, even if they were in a deep sleep.

The American Nightmare claimed that the fifth member joining their team was a friend with whom he had a "legacy." He also revealed that their final teammate is an "apex predator," and the crowd blew the roof off with chants of "RANDY", "RANDY."

Orton was rumored to return on RAW tonight. However, it seems WWE has saved his appearance for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

