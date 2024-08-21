Why is Mike Tyson scared of WWE legend Mick Foley? Exploring the reason

Mick Foley put his body through many challenges and hardships to deliver spectacular and unforgettable moments in WWE. So it's unsurprising that even boxing legend Mike Tyson named him as one of the few things that fear him.

Foley is arguably one of the most dangerous and unhinged superstars in WWE history. He was thrown off a 16-foot Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker and continued fighting, greatly damaged his teeth, suffered several chair shots straight to the head, ripped his ear against a match with Vader, and had several more harrowing moments. Due to the risks he would take for entertainment, it was no wonder he scared an equally dangerous man in Mike Tyson.

Trending

On a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Mike Tyson shared that he was scared of Mick Foley as the latter faced death every time he stepped inside the ring. The boxing legend said that Foley would do crazy stunts but is still "a normal guy."

“I’m scared of that guy. This guy, he experienced death every day of his life. He’s jumping off s**t, running in trucks and cars, man. And he’s normal. He broke every bone in his body and he’s a normal guy. I just don’t know why he don’t like himself so much.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Despite being a boxer, Iron Mike also had some notable moments inside the wrestling ring. He served as the enforcer during Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin's match at WrestleMania XIV, became an unofficial member of D-Generation X, and was the guest host of Monday Night RAW in January 2010.

What did Mick Foley feel about Mike Tyson being involved at WWE WrestleMania 14?

As mentioned above, Mike played a major role in the main event of WrestleMania 14 by being involved in Stone Cold and Shawn's match. Despite Tyson not being in the wrestling world, Mick had several praises about the boxer.

On a January 2023 episode of the FOLEY IS POD podcast, Foley stated that Mike was possibly one of the biggest celebrity guests ever to appear in WWE.

He noted that while WrestleMania was already big in itself in the world of wrestling, Tyson's involvement helped it reach mainstream popularity. Mick Foley later added that since Mike was a legitimate wrestling fan, he brought a positive aura to his appearance.

It would be interesting to see if Mike Tyson will ever make another WWE appearance in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback