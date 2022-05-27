Why is Money in the Bank 2022 moved from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena?

WWE announced that this year's Money in the Bank premium live event will be moving locations from the Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena. It's the first time in 31 years that the company has moved a show from a stadium to a smaller arena. They did this in 1991 for WrestleMania VII, which was supposed to be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum but was moved to the LA Sports Arena.

Money in the Bank 2022 was to be held at the Allegiant Stadium as part of WWE's plan to have premium live events in large stadiums. That's why the switch to the MGM Grand Garden Arena comes as a surprise to the WWE Universe.

If you are wondering why the company changed the venue for Money in the Bank, we are with you. No official reason has been given for the move, but speculation provides some possible reasons.

It must be noted that Money in the Bank is happening on the same night as UFC 276, which is also in Las Vegas. WWE may have been skeptical about competing with UFC and might have pulled the trigger on the switch.

Another reason is the seating capacity at the Allegiant Stadium. The venue has way more seats than WWE can sell, and after all, this show is no WrestleMania or even SummerSlam. It also doesn't help that no matches have been advertised. However, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena, there are a much more realistic 12,000 seats available.

Fightful.com reported that WWE sent an email to fans announcing the change of location. Money in the Bank 2022 will take place on July 2, and tickets will go on sale on June 1. WWE announced that anyone who paid to see the show at the Allegiant Stadium will be refunded and that they will be a priority for tickets to the new location.

The situation is such that WWE has sold around 18,000 tickets for the show. Now that it's moving to a venue with a 12,000-person seating capacity, the company will have to deal with the excess number of people. Anyone who wants to attend the event now and doesn't have a ticket earlier will find it difficult to source one.

