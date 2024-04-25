Why must Kevin Owens leave WWE SmackDown for the greater good? Exploring the reasons

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular players on WWE's roster. The WWE Universe loves to see The Prizefighter in action, and they can catch him in action every Friday night on SmackDown. However, while he is a beloved figure on the blue brand, it may be time for him to consider a move.

Granted, Kevin Owens is involved in what could be an incredible storyline with The Bloodline, but is that the right move for him? While it will certainly engage the fans, it may not be the right choice for him. After all, he is a Superstar with so much more to offer the company.

He is incredible, one of the best in the squared circle, and what's more he's superb on the mic. Some may say, his talents are being wasted on the blue brand. With that in mind and the WWE Draft 2024 looming, it may be for the greater good if Kevin Owens were to leave SmackDown, and here are a few reasons why.

Kevin Owens has become a passing thought on SmackDown

While he is embroiled with The Bloodline right now, there can be no denying that storylines surrounding Kevin Owens have gone stale. This year alone, he has been involved in a somewhat interesting feud with Logan Paul, and now seems to be repeating the cycle once more. The only difference this time is that the most dominant faction in WWE history is involved. A faction, in case any have forgotten, he has already tangled with in the past.

At this point, handing Owens a fresh start is a must. What better way to do it than to have him switch brands and move to RAW? It certainly would spice things up on the red brand.

WWE can once again pair Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn together

One of the most intriguing rivalries and friendships in WWE's history has to be the one between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two have been in sync when teamed together, and unrelenting when facing off with one another. Having KO make the move to RAW, would allow WWE to explore this dynamic once again.

Considering Zayn is having trouble with Chad Gable, he could find an ally in Owens. Or, The Prizefighter could, as his moniker suggests, go after the prize that Zayn holds, the Intercontinental Championship.

Having the two back on the same brand would be great for WWE. The storylines they could weave with the two would be exciting to behold. Especially, considering the incredible chemistry and history that they share.

Kevin Owens can once again find himself in the picture for a major title

Concerning the Undisputed WWE Championship, it looks highly unlikely that Kevin Owens will find himself in the mix. As things stand, the WWE Universe is gearing up for either The Rock or Roman Reigns to challenge Cody Rhodes. However, given the caliber of Owens, he deserves to be in the picture for a major WWE title.

With that in mind, having Owens make the move to RAW would be perfect. The World Heavyweight Championship needs some big-name contenders. And, while Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre are exactly that, KO would be an added bonus. Additionally, if he were to win the title, it would be well deserved, seeing as the last time he had a major title reign was nearly eight years ago, and it ended rather prematurely.

But, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what WWE has in store concerning Owens's future. Still, one cannot help but hope WWE does right by The Prizefighter in the WWE Draft 2024.