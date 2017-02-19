Why Neville should defeat Jack Gallagher at WWE Fastlane

Gentleman Jack Gallagher will be Cruiserweight champion eventually, but Neville should come out on top at WWE Fastlane.

by Brandon Carney Opinion 19 Feb 2017, 13:26 IST

The King of the Cruiserweights is set to defend his crown against Jack Gallagher at WWE Fastlane

The next chapter in the Cruiserweight division will be written at WWE Fastlane as Neville defends his title against Jack Gallagher. Although the Cruiserweight division has been somewhat lacklustre overall, it typically puts on entertaining matches at pay-per-views, Fastlane will likely be no exception.

Gallagher has been one of the most popular faces in the division ever since the Cruiserweight Classic began back in June. His gentlemanly personality and unique in-ring style endeared him to the fans quickly, making it a no-brainer for WWE to sign him.

Fast forward eight months and now the man with the umbrella finds himself in a Cruiserweight championship match at the final PPV before WrestleMania 33. It’s been quite a rise for the young Brit.

But WWE needs to make sure that things don’t move too fast. Gallagher has what it takes to be a centrepiece of the Cruiserweight division, but putting the title on him right now is not the way to cement him as such.

Lately, WWE has had an issue with rushing their big, feel-good moments. Just look at the women’s division. While it’s nice to see championships change hands on Raw after so many months of it seemingly never happening, Sasha Banks and Bayley’s first title wins could have likely been delayed for a bigger effect.

Of course, Gallagher’s upcoming match will at least be on a PPV, but his journey to capturing the title shouldn’t end at Fastlane.

If the chase continues for a few months, or at the very least until WrestleMania 33, it will feel like a much bigger moment. Half the reason babyface title wins are such feel-good moments is because of the adversity they had to overcome throughout their pursuit. That is something Banks and Bayley’s title wins didn’t necessarily have.

Particularly in regards to Bayley, if you compare her NXT women’s title victory to her Raw victory, you’ll realise that there really is no comparison.

The NXT victory was such a hard road for her that the payoff was an incredible moment for both her and the fans. And there is an incredible moment to be had with Gallagher as well if WWE plays their cards right.

Also, if Gallagher’s title win is put off for now, that gives WWE more time to actually develop his character. One of the biggest criticisms of the Cruiserweight division is WWE’s apparent refusal to develop the characters of the Superstars within it. So many of them are just being projected as good wrestlers and nothing more.

Also read: WWE News: 205 Live will go on tour eventually

The only Cruiserweights who have a real semblance of character are Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins, Neville, Jack Gallagher, and Noam Dar.

That is a mere 5 superstars out of 205 Live’s 17-man roster. Everyone could use more character development. If WWE wants to make Cruiserweight title changes feel like a big deal, they need to make fans care about the guy who is trying to win it.

Again, Gallagher is popular with the fans, but he’s not nearly as popular as he could be. If he was put on TV more consistently and fans were able to see some of the shenanigans that he pulls on 205 Live, it would do wonders for him and his eventual title victory.

Gallagher had a gentleman’s duel with Ariya Daivari on 205 Live that would have left a lasting impression on fans if it took place on Raw. Unfortunately, a lot of people didn’t see it, and a segment that could have helped turn Gallagher into a star went somewhat to waste.

Fans need to see more of Gallagher and more of William the umbrella. If they do, Gallagher will be massively over in no time. In addition to maximising the moment for Gallagher, delaying his title win would help legitimise the Cruiserweight championship a bit more.

The title has been a bit of a hot potato since it was introduced at the end of the Cruiserweight Classic. It has only been around for a little over 5 months and has already had 4 champions, none of whom have held it for longer than Rich Swann’s 61 days.

The title needs to feel like something that is difficult to obtain. And with Neville, the King of the Cruiserweights, currently carrying the strap, this is the perfect stretch of time to make that happen. Neville feels like the final boss of the Cruiserweight division, and that boss should not be conquered at Fastlane.

It’s way too early for the centrepiece of the division who is going through his first reign to drop the title.

Inevitably, someone will defeat Neville for the championship. But for the good of the division and to maximise the feel-good moment that will occur for whoever beats him, be it Gallagher or otherwise, that defeat should not take place on March 5th at Fastlane.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com