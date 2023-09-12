Why did Nia Jax leave WWE in 2021?

Nia Jax returned to WWE programming on the September 11, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. She wasted no time in making her mark in the Stamford-based promotion, as she attacked the current Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Prior to Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax was a part of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She had entered as number 19, while eleven Superstars teamed up to eliminate The Irresistible Force. However, her last proper run with WWE was in 2021. She was released from her contract in November 2021 because of budget cuts. In fact, WWE was terminating several contracts that year, and Jax was one such unfortunate Superstar who was taken off the company’s roster.

She later revealed that she had asked for some time off from the company on account of her mental health. However, she didn’t receive any sort of response and was ultimately released from her contract.

Following her release, she continued to update her fans about her future plans. For a while, it seemed as though she was done with pro-wrestling. In the interim, she even took to social media to announce that she was building her own business.

Now that she's back, it may not only be to assert her former dominance, as a key sub-plot could also be her part in helping Jey Uso on WWE RAW!

With Jax's return, Rhea Ripley may have finally met her match on Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax was accused of constantly injuring other Superstars

Nia Jax was with WWE for seven years before her release in 2021. During that time, she had earned the reputation of injuring Superstars frequently.

She addressed her feelings upon learning of such assumptions on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast.

“That hurt… people [saying], ‘She injures everybody, she just hurts everybody.’ I can tell you this right now. In my career I know I’ve injured two people. Obviously Becky [Lynch] was one of them, and there’s another one that I don’t wanna call her out but I know I did, and I profusely apologized.”

It is not clear as to how WWE will move her story forward. She can be inserted in the feud between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, or she can align with Jey Uso to help him, given the absence of Anoi’a Family Members on WWE RAW.

