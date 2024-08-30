Why was Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chingvintsev arrested? All we know about the alleged reason

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chingvintsev was arrested in Napa, California on Thursday, August 29. As per the reports, he was arrested for charges of domestic violence and paid a bail of $25,000 to get released.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bella (original name Nikki Garcia), was reportedly involved in the incident and got injured, as Artem Chingvintsev was arrested for 'corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant'. However, the name of the victim of the alleged incident has been withheld.

The couple has been together for five and a half years, as they started dating in January 2019. They got married in 2022 and have a kid together, who was born in 2020.

Nikki Garcia, who left WWE back in 2022 after her decision to not extend her contract with the Stamford-based company, has yet to release a statement on the alleged incident.

Nikki Bella recently opened up about struggles in marriage with Artem Chingvintsev

Former Women's Champion Nikki Bella recently referred to the struggles the couple had to deal with after getting married back in 2022.

Back in February, Bella took to social media and opened up about the problems in her marriage with Artem and how the couple tried to solve them.

"You and me have been through so much, we’ve had our share of highs and lows and bumps in the road but through it all we always make it out stronger and more in love than ever," Nikki said via Sports Illustrated.

As for her wrestling career, her last appearance came in the 2022 Royal Rumble and there is no indication that she or her sister, Brie Bella, have any desire to come out of retirement and return to the WWE or make a move to AEW.

